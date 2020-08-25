Blackburn Rovers transfer round-up: Liam Lindsay latest, Kipre news, player agrees terms

The transfer window is certainly starting to heat up in the EFL as teams begins preparations for the new season which kicks off in just over two weeks on September 12th.

Tony Mowbray’s Blackburn will be eyeing the new season as an opportunity to reach the Championship play-off spots, following an encouraging 2019/20 campaign which saw them finish in 11th position.

As of yet, Rovers have not made any signings in this transfer window, yet have been linked with an array of players as silly season kicks into fifth gear.

Here, we round-up and summarise the latest ongoings at Blackburn on the transfer front:

Thomas Kaminski agrees terms

A new goalkeeper was high on Mowbray’s agenda following Leutwiler’s departure and Walton going back to parent club Brighton, and it now looks like a deal to sign one is imminent.

Rovers have reportedly agreed a 500,000 euro fee with AA Gent to sign their goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski, with it being reported that the player completed a medical yesterday ahead of a potential announcement this week.

The 27-year-old now looks on course to sign for the club and could be available for Rovers’ Carabao Cup clash next week.

Liam Lindsay

Blackburn are reportedly among a cluster of Championship clubs weighing up a swoop for Stoke outcast Liam Lindsay.

The centre-back has struggled for game-time at the Bet365 Stadium ever since arriving from Barnsley, and a move away this summer looks inevitable, as per the Sun.

Huddersfield and Sheffield Wednesday are also said to be in the chase to sign the player, so it may not be plain sailing for Rovers to secure a deal for the player.

It’s no secret that Rovers need to sign a new centre-back though, with a partner for Darragh Lenihan desperately needed.

Charlie Mulgrew

It’s expected that the player will depart Ewood Park this summer, as several sides eye up potential moves for the former Celtic man.

Subsequently, the club are eyeing up two new centre-backs to fill the void.

Cedric Kipre

As aforementioned, a new centre-back is being eyed and Wigan Athletic’s Cedric Kipre is on the radar as per the Lancashire Telegraph.

However, Wigan are demanding over £1m for the centre-back and with funds relatively tight at Rovers, a deal doesn’t look close by any stretch.

Negotiations with regards to the fee are needed here from a Rovers perspective.

Greg Cunningham

Rovers remain interested in re-signing Greg Cunningham according to the Lancashire Telegraph, with the player’s loan spell being cut short at Ewood Park last season following an injury.

Any deal here though would likely be in the form of a loan deal, with any cash buys needing to be at a cut-price fee for Rovers.