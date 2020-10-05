Blackburn Rovers transfer round-up: Leeds United man link latest, Aleesami update, defensive additions eyed

Blackburn Rovers have enjoyed a decent start to the Sky Bet Championship this season with them winning two, drawing one and losing one so far.

Tony Mowbray will be looking for his side to challenge for the play-offs again this year and the goals have been flowing with some high-scoring games recorded – barring the weekend just gone against Cardiff.

He could still be looking to add to his side in terms of transfers, too, so let’s take a look at what has been said in the papers concerning Rovers of late…

Douglas linked

As per the Daily Mail, Rovers are interested in signing Barry Douglas from Leeds United in this window.

The left-back has struggled to get into the Leeds side thanks to recent fitness issues and could be set for a move with Watford also keen.

Tony Mowbray has already distanced the club from further cash signings this window so perhaps a loan could be on.

Defensive additions eyed

The Lancashire Telegraph is reporting that Rovers have looked at central Europe Scandinavia for possible left-back options this window and that they may also use the same area for a back-up goalkeeper.

Andrew Fisher would then be allowed out on loan from the club with him currently behind Thomas Kaminski in the pecking order.

Haitam Aleesami linked

Haitam Aleesami seems to be a name getting linked strongly with Rovers right now.

Nettavisen in Norway is reporting the club’s interest as they look for another left-back, though Lancashire Live reports that it is just interest right now and no firm offer has been made.

He is a free agent right now, however, and so there is no need to rush this one through this evening.

