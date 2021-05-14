Blackburn Rovers transfer round-up: Ipswich Town player on radar, Sam Clucas latest, Player confirms departure

Blackburn Rovers are facing a hugely important summer transfer window where they will be needing to make the right improvements to the squad to help them improve on an underwhelming campaign.

Tony Mowbray’s side would have been expecting to finish a lot higher up in the Championship table than the 15th place they managed to achieve. There will be questions to answer over what went wrong and how they can try and build more consistency to their performances ahead of next term as they bid to try and challenge for the top-six.

There are already one or two transfer rumours circulating that concern Rovers heading into the summer. Blackburn are going to have to make changes to their squad and they have already made key decisions over the futures of players like Corry Evans. Those types of players who have left the club will need to be replaced with the right incomings.

With that all in mind, we take a look at some of the latest transfer news concerning Blackburn…

Blackburn admirers of Andre Dozzell with Ipswich keen to sell

Heading into the summer window, Blackburn have been handed a potential transfer boost with Ipswich Town having reportedly informed Andre Dozzell amongst many other players that they will be willing to cash in on them in the window. That means that there will be a chance for someone to pick up the 22-year-old for a potentially low transfer fee.

It is being reported by Lancashire Live that Blackburn are admirers of the midfielder and they could well be keen to take advantage of his situation at Ipswich. While it is believed that Norwich City might also be interested in making a move for him now that he is going to potentially be sold by the Tractor Boys.

Dozzell could be a very good signing for Blackburn to make with them needing to bolster their midfield after the likes of Lewis Holtby, Evans and Stewart Downing leave the club. The 22-year-old is the right sort of profile to be looking at and could potentially prove to be something of a bargain addition if they could make it happen.

Blackburn could make a move for Sam Clucas

Another potential signing that Blackburn have recently been linked with making is Stoke City’s Sam Clucas. According to the latest report from The Sun, the Potters are willing to allow the midfielder to leave the club in the summer window so that they can try and cut down their wage bill so they can make room for other additions.

It is believed by The Sun that there are a number of clubs interested in making a potential move for Clucas should he become available. Blackburn are thought to be amongst those sides with Rovers looking to take advantage of the midfielder being made available for a transfer by the Potters.

This is another transfer that seems like a potentially sensible move for Blackburn to make in the summer, with Clucas someone with plenty of proven Championship pedigree. To sign a player with his quality on a free transfer would be a brilliant piece of business but they might need to move fast to make this one happen.

Joe Grayson confirms his departure

One transfer matter that has already been settled at Ewood Park before the summer window is that Joe Grayson appears to have left the club after 15 years with them. That means the 22-year-old will say goodbye to Rovers after making just two appearances for the first team which came 12 months apart against Lincoln City and Oldham Athletic.

Grayson had spent some time on loan with Oxford United this season and he managed to make four appearances for them in League One. The 22-year-old has now taken to Twitter to issue a message confirming his departure from the club and revealing he will be looking for a fresh start in the summer transfer window. It will be interesting to see where he ends up.