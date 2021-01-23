Blackburn Rovers transfer round-up: Cedric Kipre update, rivals linked with target, decisions hinted at over loans for duo

With time running out in the January transfer window, the pressure is slowly starting to rise on Blackburn Rovers to complete any outstanding business.

So far, Tony Mowbray’s side have made just a single signing, with Everton centre back Jarrad Branthwaite joining on loan until the end of the season.

However, it seems as though things may not be done there, with plenty of speculation still floating around Rovers in the past week or so.

Here, we’ve taken a look at all the main transfer news surrounding Blackburn to have emerged over the course of the past few days.

Rovers made to wait for Cedric Kipre

Having missed out on Kipre in the summer, it seems Rovers’ interest in the Ivorian is far from over.

According to the latest reports from LancsLive, Blackburn are still keen on securing a deal for Kipre, as they aim to find cover with three players currently out at centre-back.

However, the Championship club are still said to be waiting to find out whether current West Brom – and former Blackburn – manager Sam Allardyce will let Kipre leave on loan, while wages could also be an issue, with the Baggies thought to want whoever might take the defender on loan to pay a significant chunk of his salary.

Sheffield Wednesday target Pickering

It was reported earlier in the month that Blackburn had been unsuccessful in an attempt to sign Crewe left-back Harry Pickering, and it now seems as though that could be something they live to regret.

According to reports from Football Insider, Rovers’ Championship rivals Sheffield Wednesday have now made a bid of their own for Pickering, as they look to strengthen their options on the left of their own backline.

As things stand, there are two-and-a-half years remaining on Pickering’s contract with Crewe, securing his future with the club until the end of the 2022/23 season.

Decisions made over loans for Magloire and Hilton

Blackburn have already allowed three young players – Harry Chapman, Hayden Carter, and Brad Lyons – to leave on loan for the remainder of the season this month, and they may not be done there.

Goalkeeper Joe Hilton recently played three games – his first in senior football – for Fleetwood during an emergency loan spell with the League One side, and Tony Mowbray has now confirmed that they have received more enquiries about a temporary deal for the 19-year-old.

However, Tyler Magloire, who recently spent time on loan at Hartlepool, is not currently expected to be loaned out again, according to The Lancashire Telegraph, with Rovers needing cover amid those injury problems in the centre of defence.