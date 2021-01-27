Blackburn Rovers transfer round-up: Cedric Kipre hint dropped, 23-year-old linked, loan moves touted

As yet, it has been a quiet January transfer window in terms of incomings for Blackburn Rovers.

Everton centre back Jarrad Branthwaite remains the only signing the club have made as yet, joining on loan until the end of the season.

However, it seems as though Rovers may not be closed for business just yet, with plenty of speculation continuing to surround Mowbray’s side as we enter the final few days of the window.

Here, we take a look at the latest transfer stories to have emerged from Ewood Park over the course of the past few days.

West Brom could let Kipre go on loan

One name that continues to be linked with Blackburn throughout the winter window, is that of West Brom centre back Cedric Kipre.

Rovers have reportedly enquired about a loan deal for the Ivorian as they look to cope with numerous injury problems at the centre of their defence, and it now seems as though they could be about to get the opportunity to secure that deal.

Baggies manager Sam Allardyce has admitted that the club may have to let some players go this month, in order to raise funds and clear the budget for potential incomings, meaning the door may now be open for Rovers to pounce in their pursuit of Kipre, with the 24-year-old having failed to make a league appearance for the Baggies since they beat Blackburn to his permanent signing from Wigan in the summer transfer window.

Zak Jules interest

It seems as though Cedric Kipre might not be the only centre back Blackburn will be targeting between now and the end of the January transfer window.

According to reports from Football Insider, Rovers are also interested in central defender Zak Jules, who currently plies his trade in League Two with Walsall, where the 23-year-old’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

However, Rovers may not have it all their own way with any potential pursuit of Jules, with Championship rivals Birmingham, Cardiff and Huddersfield, and League One trio Peterborough, Portsmouth and MK Dons also said to be interested in the defender.

More loan departures in the pipeline

Having already allowed Brad Lyons, Harry Chapman and Hayden Carter to leave the club on loan earlier in the month, it seems Rovers outgoing business is still to be fully completed.

It was announced on Wednesday morning that goalkeeper Joe Hilton has signed a new contract at Ewood Park, before leaving to join Scottish Premiership side Ross County until the end of the season, and they may not be done there either.

According to a report from the Lancashire Telegraph, Rovers are also looking to loan out centre back Joe Grayson and midfielder Stefan Mols – who recently returned from an unproductive loan spell in the Spanish fourth-tier with CF Intercity – before the market closes again at the start of next week.