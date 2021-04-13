Blackburn Rovers transfer round-up: Carlos Mendes Gomes update, Ryan Nyambe latest, Harry Chapman news

It looks set to be a busy summer transfer window for Blackburn Rovers.

With a long list of players out of contract at Ewood Park come the end of the season, there looks set to be plenty of ins and outs before the start of the 2021/22 campaign.

Perhaps not surprisingly therefore, there have been plenty of reports emerging recently around Blackburn’s potential player business when the market reopens, as they look to build a squad capable of recovering from their disappointing second half of the season.

Here, we’ve taken a look at some of the biggest Blackburn Rovers transfer stories from the past few days.

Carlos Mendes Gomes linked

One player who appears to have emerged as a potential target for Blackburn ahead of the summer transfer, is Morecambe’s Carlos Mendes Gomes.

The 22-year-old winger has been in outstanding form for the Shrimps this season, scoring 12 goals and providing two assists in 38 league appearances to help Derek Adams’ side go from relegation battles to promotion chasers this season.

That has apparently caught the eye at Ewood Park, with a report from a print edition of the Sunday Mirror (11/04, p68), claiming that Rovers are interested in a move for the Senegalese, who is also said to have caught the attention of Scottish champions Rangers with his recent performances.

Rovers resigned to losing Nyambe

In terms of outgoings, it appears that Ryan Nyambe could be on his way out of Ewood Park come the end of this season.

The Namibian international is one of those players who is set to be out of contract this summer, and although a new deal has been offered, it appears it may not be one that is signed by the right-back.

A recent report from Lancs Live has revealed that Rovers are resigned to losing Nyambe in the summer transfer window, and that the club will not take up the option of extending his contract by a further 12 months, instead looking to receive compensation for the 23-year-old via tribunal, with several other Championship clubs apparently interested in the defender.

Harry Chapman’s future up in the air

Having produced a string of impressive for League One Shrewsbury since joining the club on loan in January, it seems as though Harry Chapman’s future at Ewood Park is still yet to be decided.

Speaking about the winger – whose contract expires at the end of this season – earlier this month, manager Tony Mowbray had revealed that Blackburn will trigger an option to extend Chapman’s deal by a further 12 months, securing his future at the club until the summer of 2022.

However, it may now be possible that that will not be happening, with a subsequent report from the Daily Mail claiming that despite Mowbray’s intentions, Rovers will not be extending Chapman’s contract, which could trigger a race for his signature, with loan club Shrewsbury among those said to be keen on a permanent deal for the 23-year-old.