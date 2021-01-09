Blackburn Rovers transfer round-up: Branthwaite boost emerges, Pickering stance outlined, Ryan Nyambe update

It could be an important January transfer window for Blackburn Rovers.

After showing signs of promise in the first half of the season, this month gives Tony Mowbray the chance to add to certain areas of their squad in order to ensure they can mount a push for the play-off places in the second half of this season.

It is of course, also possible that Rovers will deal with interest in certain members of their squad between now and the end of the month.

Here, we’ve taken a look at the latest transfer news coming in and out of Ewood Park.

Jarrad Branthwaite boost revealed

With Daniel Ayala, Derrick Williams and Scott Wharton all out through injury – the latter two for the remainder of the season – a new centre back looks key for Rovers this month.

Reports have claimed that young Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite is a potential loan target for Rovers to help fill that void at the heart of their defence, and it seems their chances of getting that deal done have been handed a welcome boost.

Providing an update on Branthwaite’s future, Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has admitted that the 18-year-old, who is apparently also attracting interest from Rovers’ Championship rivals Sheffield Wednesday and Preston, could be allowed to go out on loan for the rest of this season.

Harry Pickering move unlikely

With Amari’i Bell’s contract and Barry Douglas’ loan set to expire at the end of this season, Blackburn will need to address their options at left-back at some point in the coming months.

Recent reports (The Sun 03/01, p57) had suggested that Rovers had identified Crewe’s Harry Pickering as a candidate to do that with, although it seems such a move will not be happening in January at least.

Pickering’s contract with Crewe is not set to expire until the end of the 2022/23 season, and as a result, it is thought that any price that the League One side will demand this month will be beyond Rovers’ budget after their busy summer window, and with centre back a more immediate priority.

Ryan Nyambe contract update

One player whose future Blackburn will be keen to address as quickly as possible, is Ryan Nyambe.

The right-back has emerged as a key player for Mowbray’s side in recent seasons, but is out of contract at the end of this season, meaning he could now sign a pre-contract agreement with clubs outside England.

However, recent reports have suggested that such interest has yet to emerge in Nyambe – who is currently self isolating – and Rovers do have the option to extend the 23-year-old’s contract at Ewood Park by a further 12 months to ease some of that pressure, although they are still said to be confident of agreeing a longer term deal with the Namibian.

Three loan departures confirmed

Blackburn have already seen a number of players leave the club this month, with three of their squad heading out on loan.

Winger Harry Chapman and centre back Hayden Carter, who have both struggled for game time on the fringes of the Rovers’ first-team, have made temporary moves to League One with Shrewsbury and Burton respectively.

Meanwhile, midfielder Brad Lyons – who has been prolific in front of goal for the club at Under-23s level during the first half of the campaign – has joined League Two Morecambe for the remainder of the season.