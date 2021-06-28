Blackburn Rovers transfer round-up: Ben Brereton/Leeds United latest, Liverpool player turned down by club

It has been a quiet start to the transfer window for Blackburn Rovers, who are yet to make any new signings as pre-season is about to begin.

Tony Mowbray will definitely need to strengthen his squad ahead of the 2021-22 campaign to better their 15th placed finish in the Championship last season, but there’s not much in the way of rumours of incomings right now.

It’s more about the players that Rovers need to try and keep around for a play-off push next season that are circulating due to potential moves away, and the club may need to cash in on one of them to facilitate any incomings.

Let’s take a look at the latest transfer news coming out of Ewood Park as we get set to enter July.

Leeds interest in Brereton emerges – Phillips backs move

According to Chilean site RedGol, Marcelo Bielsa – once manager of the country’s national team – is interested in a move for Rovers forward Ben Brereton, who has made a big impact at the Copa America.

Having scored the winning goal against Bolivia, Brereton is a cult hero now and his stock is rising, having earned a call-up thanks to his stellar performances for Rovers in the 2020-21 campaign.

It’s unknown as to whether Leeds will firm up their apparent interest with an actual offer, but former European Golden Shoe winner Kevin Phillips, who you’d imagine has a good eye for striking talent, believes that the 22-year-old would be a good addition at Elland Road after he has already proven himself on the international stage.

Brereton would likely cost a substantial fee though and it’s believed that Rovers are trying to tie him down to a new deal with just a year remaining on his contract.

Liverpool man moves elsewhere following Rovers trial

With their under-23’s and under-18’s both playing in the Premier League development system, Blackburn are always looking for fresh young talent to bolster their squads, and it paid dividends last season when they snapped up Tyrhys Dolan from Preston North End who went to figure in the senior squad.

It looks as though another hot prospect was lined up this summer as Liverpool midfielder Liam Coyle was given a trial at the club.

However according to The Athletic, Rovers turned down the chance to sign Coyle and the 21-year-old has opted to pen a deal with League One side Accrington Stanley instead, where you’d assume he will have more chance of first-team football.

Southampton urged to complete Armstrong deal

Adam Armstrong was always going to attract transfer interest this summer after scoring 28 Championship goals last season, but it looks like there’s still been no offers.

Southampton and Norwich City are the two latest clubs to show interest in the 24-year-old but the Daily Mail’s figure of £8 million seems very wide of the mark considering other numbers being speculated about.

It would be a huge shock if Rovers accepted such a fee, but former Saints player Carlton Palmer has suggested that the south coast club should jump all over a deal if that is the price they have to pay.

“£8m is a bargain and his wages aren’t going to be astronomical,” Palmer told This is Futbol.

“It will be a good deal for somebody, a really good deal for somebody.”