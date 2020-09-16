Blackburn Rovers transfer round-up: Aynsley Pears update, Defender arrives, Midfielder moves elsewhere

Blackburn Rovers will be hoping they can mount a serious challenge for promotion into the Premier League this season under the management of Tony Mowbray.

The Lancashire-based side finished 11th in the Championship table last term, and will be eager to put together a positive run of form at the earliest of opportunities.

They were narrowly beaten by AFC Bournemouth in their first league match of the 2020/21 campaign, but there were positives to take for Rovers despite the defeat.

They have been active in the summer transfer window, and will be looking at making the necessary additions to their squad before the transfer window closes in October.

We take a look at the latest transfer rumours involving Blackburn Rovers in the last week.

Aynsley Pears

Blackburn had reportedly been interested in a deal to sign Middlesbrough goalkeeper Aynsley Pears.

The Daily Mail have previously reported that Boro are set to move on the young goalkeeper, who was a regular in their team during the 2019/20 season.

Lancashire Live have recently revealed that Roves retain their interest in signing Pears, but they are unwilling to match Middlesbrough’s valuation of the shot-stopper at this moment in time.

Daniel Ayala

Daniel Ayala recently signed for Blackburn on a three-year deal at Ewood Park.

The Spaniard had previously been a free-agent, after leaving Championship side Middlesbrough at the end of the 2019/20 season.

He will provide Tony Mowbray’s side with much-needed depth and experience in the Blackburn defence for the new season, and will be keen to make an instant impact at Ewood Park.

Jaka Bijol

According to Football Insider, Blackburn’s pursuit of CSKA Moscow midfielder Jaka Bijol is set to end, after they had a bid rejected for the 21-year-old.

It has since been revealed that the midfielder is set to sign for German side Hannover 96 instead, which will come as a frustrating update for Blackburn.