Blackburn Rovers transfer round-up: Adam Armstrong bids, midfielder linked as Premier League player considered for loan move

It has been a slow start to the summer transfer window for Blackburn Rovers.

The Ewood Park club are one of just a few Championship teams who are yet to make a signing, while only Under 23s goalkeeper Joe Hilton has left the club, joining Hamilton on loan.

However, it seems as though that may be about to change sooner rather than later, with speculation starting grow around a number of potential deal involving Rovers.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look here, at the latest transfer stories surrounding Blackburn to have emerged over the past few days.

Southampton make their move for Adam Armstrong

After scoring 29 goals for Blackburn last season, it seemed inevitable Adam Armstrong that Premier League interest in Armstrong would emerge this summer, and it now seems as though Southampton are keen to win that race.

According to reports from the Lancashire Telegraph on Tuesday, Rovers have now rejected an opening bid from Southampton for the striker, with the Lancashire club said to be holding out for £20million.

However, reports from Hampshire Live have already revealed that the Saints are lining up a second bid for Armstrong, with Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side said to be willing to pay £15million for the striker, with Rovers apparently open to negotiating a fee.

Robbie Burton interest

With a number of midfielders having left Ewood Park at the end of last season, that is a position Blackburn will be looking to strengthen this summer, and one candidate to have emerged for that, is Robbie Burton.

The former Arsenal youngster left the Gunners to join Croatian giants Dinamo Zagreb back in February 2020, but reports from Lancs Live have revealed that Rovers, along with Championship rivals Swansea, are interested in a loan deal for the Welsh youth international.

Burton himself is said to be keen to move closer to home, while Zagreb are apparently open to sanctioning the 21-year-old’s return to England in the coming weeks.

Khanya Leshabela loan move touted

Another midfielder to have been linked with a loan move to Ewood Park recently, is Leicester City’s Khanya Leshabela.

The 21-year-old made his senior debut for the Foxes earlier this season, and it has now been reported that Rovers are interested in a loan move for the South African youth international.

Leicester themselves are thought to be willing to loan Leshabela out this summer, in order to get him more regular game time, although it is understood that there are also other clubs who are keen on a deal for the midfielder.