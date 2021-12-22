Blackburn Rovers transfer preference emerges as £4m fee quoted

Blackburn have a few targets they could try and bring in during the winter transfer window and one such name is Josh Maja, who currently plays for Bordeaux.

The Championship side have been admirers of the forward for quite some time and there could be some new interest from the Ewood Park outfit in the winter window – although Tony Mowbray would prefer a loan deal, as reported by LancsLive.

Maja is a player that has scored goals in the Championship and League One before, having bagged goals at Sunderland, Fulham and even Bordeaux in Ligue 1. Right now, the 22-year-old isn’t getting much game-time in France and it means the side may decide to sell the player if they can when the window opens.

Quiz: Have Blackburn Rovers signed a player from each of these 20 clubs in the last 5 seasons?

1 of 20 Liverpool? Yes No

If the Nigerian cannot get on the field, then he may as well try and secure a move elsewhere – and it could be a move back to England and to Blackburn.

However, if the side do want to do business, it may not be to Bordeaux’s liking. With the Ligue 1 outfit seemingly quite happy to sell on the player permanently, they would like to do a permanent deal in the window. Blackburn would prefer a short-term deal though as reported by LancsLive.

It gives the club a chance to try the player out first, to see if he can still bag the goals they want and also stay match fit. If he can, then a deal on a more permanent basis could be agreed at the end of the current campaign.

A player deal though would also cost £4m – and it is an amount that Blackburn may not have until they know whether or not their goalscorer Ben Brereton-Diaz is going to leave in the winter window or not. A loan deal then would be the much preferred option for the club in the winter window.

The Verdict

Blackburn signing Josh Maja might be an inspired signing – but the player would want game-time and if Ben Brereton-Diaz stays at Ewood Park, then he might not get much more of it at Rovers.

Blackburn have a good strikeforce already and it is led by Brereton-Diaz of course. Unless the player exits the club or isn’t match fit, then the forward is unlikely to dislodge the Chile international in the starting eleven.

He’ll get the game-time he wants but he might still not be a regular feature. However, if he is happy to be a solid squad option, then the transfer deal could suit all parties.

Maja is a player that can certainly produce the goods when called upon and he has the potential get even better too – and if Blackburn agree a deal, then it could be a shrewd bit of business by Tony Mowbray.