Blackburn Rovers Director of Football Gregg Broughton has admitted that the club will be looking to secure the services of at least one central defender this summer.

Rovers will be planning for another year in the Championship after narrowly missing out on a place in the play-offs earlier this month.

Despite securing a 4-3 victory over Millwall on the final day of the regular campaign, Blackburn were forced to settle for a seventh-place finish in this division as Sunderland claimed the final spot in this particular competition.

Plans for the 2023/24 campaign have already begun at Ewood Park as the club have announced the departures of a number of players.

As well as parting ways with Ben Brereton Diaz and Bradley Dack, Blackburn will no longer call upon the services of Daniel Ayala later this year.

An official statement from Blackburn's website last week revealed that the centre-back will be free to find a new club when his contract expires at the end of June.

What are Blackburn Rovers' transfer plans for the centre-back position?

Making reference to the club's plans for the centre-back position, Broughton has suggested that Blackburn will be looking to sign at least one player who is capable of featuring in this key area of the pitch.

Speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph, Broughton said: "I think we will need to add at least one in that position depending on what else happens in the transfer window.

"I think if you’re losing someone of Daniel’s experience and Bradley’s experience as well that you ensure you can bring players in with similar experience.

"For us it’s about getting that balance right.

"We think an average age of about 24-and-a-half is about right for our model.

"If you lose two players who are 29 and 32 and just replace them with 20 or 21-year-olds then you are going to drag it too far to the inexperienced level which we don’t feel is right.

"This transfer window is about continuing to focus on young, hungry talent, but realise we need to replace the experience that has gone out of the building."

Will Blackburn be able to nail their recruitment this summer?

Having managed to maintain a push for a top-six finish over the course of the 2022/23 campaign, the natural next step for Blackburn will be to challenge for promotion later this year.

In order to have a chance of achieving a return to the Premier League in the future, it is imperative that Rovers nail their transfer recruitment over the course of the coming months.

With Ayala departing, it is abundantly clear that signing a centre-back ought to be a priority for Blackburn, especially when you factor in their defensive record from the most recent term.

Rovers conceded 54 goals in the Championship, and only managed to claim one clean sheet in their final 10 league games.