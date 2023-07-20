Blackburn Rovers narrowly missed out on a play-off place last season in the Championship.

The Lancashire club will be aiming to do better than their seventh place finish in Jon Dahl Tomasson’s first year in charge at Ewood Park.

The summer transfer window offers an opportunity to improve the first team squad, with another promotion push the goal for the team.

It has been a disappointing start to the transfer business so far this window, but there are still several weeks left to get deals over the line.

The opening game comes on 5 August against West Brom, with pre-season now well underway.

What are the latest transfer headlines regarding Blackburn Rovers?

Here we look at the latest transfer headlines surrounding Blackburn Rovers…

Tottenham agree Ash Phillips deal

Blackburn have agreed to the sale of Ashley Phillips to Tottenham Hotspur in a £3 million deal.

According to the Daily Mail, the centre-back is set to join the Premier League side, who have been tracking his progress as a long-term transfer target.

The 18-year-old has undergone his medical and is set to join-up with the team’s pre-season tour in Australia and South East Asia, as long as no late hiccups disrupt proceedings.

It has been claimed that Spurs have moved quickly to take advantage of Rovers’ current financial position.

This could be the first of many sales coming soon as Blackburn looks to raise funds.

Is Tomasson’s future at Blackburn in doubt?

The current situation behind the scenes could also play a role in determining the future of manager Tomasson.

According to TEAMtalk, the Dane is expected to leave the club before the season starts next month.

Tomasson is understood to be at odds with the hierarchy over his vision for the running of the club.

The 46-year-old remains in his position for now, continuing to oversee the day-to-day running of the team, but he has voiced his concerns over the direction that Blackburn is going.

Tomasson received a lot of praise for his management of the team last season, so it would be a big blow to the club if he were to walk away.

Blackburn negotiating for Ibrahima Koné

According to L’Equipe, Blackburn are set to compete for FC Lorient striker Ibrahima Koné.

The forward looks likely to leave the French side this summer amid interest from England, as well as Spanish side Almeria.

Both clubs are currently negotiating a deal for the Malian, with Lorient expecting as much as €7 to 8 million (£6 to 6.9 million) for the 24-year-old.

Koné scored seven and assisted one goal for Lorient last season in the French top flight as the team finished 10th in the table.

Blackburn miss out on Charlie Lindsay

Derby County have agreed to sign Charlie Lindsay following a successful trial at Pride Park.

According to the Daily Record (18/07, 09.46), the youngster turned down a potential move to Blackburn in order to join the Rams.

The midfielder had been targeted by the likes of Rovers, Huddersfield Town and Hull City, but has agreed to join Derby instead.

He will initially link up with the U21s side following his departure from Rangers at the end of last season.