Blackburn Rovers narrowly missed out on the play-off places last season so will be keen to get to work this summer on going one step further over the next 12 months.

The transfer window is set to open in a couple of weeks, but planning is well underway at most clubs ahead of the busy period.

What is the latest Blackburn Rovers transfer news?

Here we look at all the latest news surrounding Blackburn’s transfer window plans…

Shamrock Rovers pursuit

Rovers are working on a deal to sign 18-year-old Justin Ferizaj from League of Ireland side Shamrock Rovers.

According to the Lancashire Telegraph, the youngster is keen to make the move to Ewood Park.

The midfielder is being targeted to join the U21 side, with academy staff at Blackburn excited by the prospect of signing the player.

Ferizaj previously spent time on trial with Tottenham Hotspur, and has become a mainstay in the Irish side’s first team squad this season.

Daniel Ayala future

Ayala’s future is currently up in the air following his exit from Blackburn Rovers.

The defender is now a free agent having come to the end of his contract at Ewood Park.

According to the Lancashire Telegraph, the 32-year-old has attracted interest from a number of other Championship sides this summer.

Jon Dahl Tomasson interest

The Blackburn Rovers boss has attracted interest from Europe, with Sampdoria the latest to show an interest in the Dane.

According to Club Doria 46, the relegated Italian side are keeping tabs on the Rovers manager going into the summer.

Tomasson has attracted interest from elsewhere, including from within the Championship, but remains at Ewood Park for the time being.

Sampdoria were relegated to Serie B for next season, which could play a significant role in determining his future.

David Raya sell-on clause

It has been reported that Rovers retain a sell-on clause regarding the future of David Raya at Brentford.

The shot-stopper was sold by Blackburn in the summer of 2019.

As part of the deal, the Lancashire club are entitled to 12.5 percent of the profit from any sale, according to the Lancashire Telegraph.

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur have agreed terms with the goalkeeper, moving one step closer to sealing a deal for the player.

However, no agreement has yet been reached with the Bees, with the Spaniard having just one year remaining on his current contract.