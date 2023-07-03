It has been an incredibly busy summer at Blackburn Rovers so far.

Rovers enjoyed an excellent first season under Jon Dahl Tomasson last term, but they suffered heartbreak as they missed out on the play-off places on goal difference on the final day of the campaign.

Tomasson will be keen to mount another promotion push next season and he has been active in the market this summer, bringing in Niall Ennis and Sondre Tronstad, while star striker Ben Brereton Diaz, Daniel Ayala and Bradley Dack were among those to depart at the end of their contracts.

There are likely to be further incomings and outgoings at the club over the coming months and with the transfer window open for business, we rounded up all the latest news from Ewood Park.

What is the latest Blackburn Rovers transfer news?

Rovers eye Sunderland player

According to journalist Alan Nixon, Rovers are interested in Sunderland defender Danny Batth.

The Black Cats "can keep Batth if they sort out a one year deal" and that is "complicating" a potential move to Blackburn, who are reportedly unwilling to pay a fee.

Batth arrived at the Stadium of Light from Stoke City last January and helped Sunderland to promotion from League One before making 42 appearances in all competitions last season as Tony Mowbray's side reached the Championship play-offs.

The 32-year-old has previously won promotion from the second tier, helping Wolverhampton Wanderers to the title in 2018.

Everton plot swap deal

Everton are reportedly interested in Rovers midfielder Adam Wharton, but they have now turned their attention to his brother Scott.

According to Football Insider, the Toffees have offered either Ellis Simms or Neal Maupay in exchange for Wharton.

The centre-back scored three goals in 28 appearances in all competitions last season and he signed a long-term deal in March to keep him at Ewood Park until the summer of 2027.

There is no shortage of interest in Simms with Ipswich Town said to have had a £4 million bid rejected, while Sunderland, Stoke City, Sheffield Wednesday, Middlesbrough, Coventry City and Swansea City have also been linked.

The Toffees are said to value the 22-year-old between £7 and £10 million, so it remains to be seen whether they would be willing to include him a swap deal for Wharton.

Will Blackburn Rovers make a move for Mark Harris this summer?

According to Alan Nixon, Rovers are still interested in striker Mark Harris, who has left Cardiff City at the end of his contract.

Blackburn were keeping tabs on Harris in January along with Stoke City and Wigan Athletic, but they were said to be deterred by the £700,000 asking price.

They could be set to reignite their interest now the Welsh international is a free agent, although they face competition from League One side Derby County who have reportedly made an offer.

Harris scored three goals in 38 appearances in all competitions for the Bluebirds last season as they narrowly avoided relegation from the Championship.

Rovers face Darlow blow

Nixon also claims that Premier League side Bournemouth have joined the race to sign Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow.

Rovers and Middlesbrough are both keen on Darlow, while Hull City manager Liam Rosenior has made no secret of his desire to bring the 32-year-old back to the MKM Stadium after his successful loan spell at the club in the second half of last season.

However, the Cherries could make a move for Darlow if they sell Mark Travers this summer.

The Magpies will reportedly demand £5 million for Darlow which could price Rovers out of a move, while according to The Northern Echo, he would prefer to remain in the top flight.