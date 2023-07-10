It has been a busy summer so far for Blackburn Rovers as they look to rebuild for another Championship promotion push.

Rovers enjoyed an excellent first season under manager Jon Dahl Tomasson, but they suffered heartbreak as they missed out on the play-offs on the final day of the campaign on goal difference.

Tomasson has brought in Niall Ennis, Sondre Tronstad and Arnor Sigurdsson so far this summer, while the likes of star striker Ben Brereton Diaz, Daniel Ayala and Bradley Dack have departed at the end of their contracts.

There are likely to be further incomings and outgoings at the club over the coming months and with the transfer window open for business, we rounded up all the latest news from Ewood Park.

What is the latest Blackburn Rovers transfer news?

Mowbray on Batth future

Rovers are interested in signing Sunderland defender Danny Batth, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Batth made 42 appearances in all competitions for the Black Cats last season as they reached the Championship play-offs, while he was also named as their Player of the Year.

The 32-year-old has one year remaining on his contract at the Stadium of Light and his future is uncertain, with Rovers said to be offering him a two-year deal.

Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray admitted that Batth could depart the club this summer after the arrivals of Nectarios Triantis and Jenson Seelt.

"We have to wait and see -it seems strange doesn't it to be talking about your player of the year last year. But we have signed two young centre halves, you hope that Dan Ballard stays fit and that Dennis Cirkin and Aji Alese aren't too far away," Mowbray told the Sunderland Echo.

"You reach a certain age in football and you want to play, I get on really with Danny and I've been there myself as a player. Let's see what the next six weeks brings on that front. He was amazing last year, I have to say that. If he stays great, if he goes it's because he wants to play. He'll get a feel of it [and we'll go from there."

Rovers face competition for Batth's signature from Rotherham United, but the Millers are "unlikely to be able to compete with the size of salary needed".

Will Thomas Kaminski leave Blackburn Rovers for Luton Town?

Nixon also claims that goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski's potential move to newly-promoted Premier League side Luton Town has hit a stumbling block.

The Hatters have reportedly made a second offer for Kaminski, but their bid is worth under £1 million and falls well short of Rovers' valuationit .

Kaminski made 29 appearances in all competitions for the club last season, but after a spell out injured, he was unable to regain his place in the team, with Aynsley Pears finishing the campaign as first-choice.

It remains to be seen whether Luton will return with another bid for the Belgian, while they are thought to be in advanced talks to sign former Everton goalkeeper Asmir Begovic.

Everton advantage in Wharton race

Everton manager Sean Dyche is keen to win the race for Rovers midfielder Adam Wharton, according to Nixon.

Wharton enjoyed an impressive breakthrough season at Ewood Park last term, scoring three goals and providing four assists in 28 appearances in all competitions.

The Toffees were willing to allow Ellis Simms to make the move to Lancashire as part of a swap deal, but the striker has now joined Coventry City and Rovers would rather receive cash.

Everton would need £15 million to sign Wharton, but they could meet that valuation, particularly if Amadou Onana departs amid interest from West Ham United.

Wharton could receive more game time at Goodison Park which may give the Toffees the edge over the Newcastle United in the race for his signature, while they could even loan him back to Rovers.

The 19-year-old is under contract until 2027, but Rovers need to "balance the books after writing another £20 million cheque recently following a failed promotion campaign", meaning they could sell Wharton this summer.

Tomasson reveals imminent player exit

Rovers defender Tayo Edun did not feature in Saturday's pre-season friendly draw with Accrington Stanley and has not travelled with the squad for their trip to Austria, with Tomasson revealing that he will depart this summer.

"He’s not involved and he’s one of the players who will be going away," Tomasson told the Lancashire Telegraph.

"At the moment he doesn’t have that option, I think we will see a lot of movement in the next weeks in that way."

Edun made just 13 appearances in all competitions for Rovers last season and was not included in the matchday squad since the end of January.

The 25-year-old is reportedly attracting interest from Charlton Athletic and Cardiff City, who were both keen to sign him in January, while an unnamed Portuguese club are also said to be keeping tabs.