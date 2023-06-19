It looks set to be a busy summer for Blackburn Rovers as Jon Dahl Tomasson rebuilds his squad for another promotion push.

Rovers enjoyed an excellent first season under Tomasson as they narrowly missed out on the play-offs on goal difference and after reports of interest from the likes of Leeds United and Feyenoord in the Dane, he seems set to remain in Lancashire.

There have been some significant departures from the club this summer with Daniel Ayala, Bradley Dack and star striker Ben Brereton Diaz leaving at the end of their contracts, while loanees Tyler Morton, Clinton Mola and Sorba Thomas have returned to their parent clubs.

However, Rovers have already been active in the market, bringing in striker Niall Ennis from Plymouth Argyle and midfielder Sondre Tronstad from Vitesse and there are likely to be plenty more incomings and outgoings over the coming months.

With the transfer window now open for business, we rounded up all the latest news from Ewood Park.

What is the latest Blackburn Rovers transfer news?

Luton eye goalkeeper

According to journalist Alan Nixon, Luton Town are plotting a move for Rovers goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski.

The Hatters have opted against signing Ethan Horvath permanently from Nottingham Forest following their promotion to the Premier League and they have now turned their attention to Kaminski, with Huddersfield Town's Lee Nicholls said to be an alternative.

Kaminski began the season as Tomasson's first-choice goalkeeper, but he was unable to regain his place in the team following injury and with Aynsley Pears signing a new four-year contract at the club last month, he looks set to remain as number one next season.

The Belgian arrived at Ewood Park from Genk in August 2020 for a fee of £450,000 and reports that Rovers will demand £6 million for Kaminski are "significantly wide of the mark".

Millwall bid for Rovers captain

Nixon also claims that Millwall have launched a low bid for Rovers captain Lewis Travis.

Travis has been an integral part of the side in recent years and remained a regular this season, scoring two goals and providing two assists in 49 appearances in all competitions.

Rovers reportedly could sell Travis this summer if they receive a higher bid, but it remains to be seen whether the Lions will return with an increased offer.

What is the latest on Blackburn Rovers' interest in Lyndon Dykes?

According to the Daily Mail, Rovers remain keen on Queens Park Rangers striker Lyndon Dykes this summer, along with Burnley and Stoke City.

Dykes was the subject of significant transfer interest in January with Millwall having a £3 million bid rejected, with Rovers, the Clarets and the Potters also said to be keeping tabs.

Scottish Premiership side Rangers have been linked with Dykes in a move which would see the 27-year-old reunite with former R's manager Michael Beale, but Beale has since shut down the rumours, ruling out the possibility of returning for any QPR players.

Dykes scored eight goals and provided three assists in 40 appearances in all competitions for the Hoops this season and his profile was raised further after his impressive performance for Scotland on Saturday, with a goal and an assist in the late comeback win over Norway in their Euro 2024 qualifier.

QPR manager Gareth Ainsworth has admitted players will need to be sold this summer and Dykes looks likely to be one of those to depart Loftus Road.

Rovers suffer Cannon blow

The Sun claimed last month that Rovers, Preston North End and Swansea City are interested in Everton striker Tom Cannon.

Cannon spent the second half of last season on loan with North End and enjoyed a successful spell at Deepdale, scoring eight goals and registering one assist in 21 appearances.

But it seems that Cannon's suitors are set for disappointment, with Football Insider reporting that Toffees boss Sean Dyche will run the rule over Cannon in pre-season to decide whether he is ready for the Premier League.

The 20-year-old has also revealed that he is keen to fight for his first-team place at Goodison Park next season.

"I want to come back for pre-season, impress the manager and hopefully show him what I can do, and then get myself in the squad," Cannon told the club's official website.

"Scoring goals with the Under-21s is different from Men’s football. Now I’ve gone out to the Championship and scored, hopefully the manager has seen that.

"It’s my aim to score in front of the crowd at Goodison. There’s nothing more that I want to do. I’ve gone out on loan and scored at Deepdale. But I know it would be a different buzz scoring at Goodison Park in front of 40,000.

"I’m looking forward to that and I will try as hard as I can do that."