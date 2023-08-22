Highlights Blackburn Rovers are actively seeking to address their voids in the squad before the transfer window closes.

The club is making moves to sign a new central defender, with Danny Batth and Ross Sykes identified as potential targets.

Blackburn is also looking into a loan deal for Derry Scherhant to fill the void left by the departure of top scorer Ben Brereton-Diaz.

As the summer transfer window nears its conclusion, it looks as though Blackburn Rovers are starting to get busy in the market.

The Ewood Park club have already brought in several players since the window opened, with Niall Ennis, Sondre Tronstad, Arnor Sigurdsson and Leopold Wahlstedt all completing moves to the Championship club.

However, there have been plenty more to have left the club in the same period, due to player sales, expiring contracts, and the conclusion of loan spells.

As a result, there are still plenty of voids to be filled in the squad, and judging by the links that are starting to emerge, it seems Rovers are taking steps to address those issues.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at the latest Blackburn transfer news to have emerged in the past few days, right here.

Are Blackburn Rovers going to sign a defender?

With Daniel Ayala and Ashley Phillips having both left Ewood Park this month, a new central defender is certainly on the agenda for Rovers, and it seems they are now making moves to get one in.

Sunderland's Danny Batth has been linked with Jon Dahl Tomasson's side throughout the window, and according to the latest reports from journalist Alan Nixon, Blackburn have now made an official approach to the Black Cats for the centre back.

It is thought that Rovers will offer Batth a two-year contract, while Sunderland could allow the 32-year-old to leave on a free in order to help get his wages off the book. Meanwhile, it is suggested that Union Saint-Gilloise's Ross Sykes has been identified as an alternative target to Batth for Blackburn.

The Belgian side apparently want a fee of around £600,000 for Sykes, which Rovers would supposedly be able to afford following the sales of Phillips and goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski to Tottenham and Luton respectively earlier in the summer.

Blackburn Rovers in Scherhant race

A new attacker has been a key priority for Blackburn over the course of the window, following the departures of top scorer Ben Brereton-Diaz, and Bradley Dack, over the course of the summer.

One option who it seems could come in to fill that void is Derry Scherhant, who scored once in ten Bundesliga appearances for Hertha Berlin last season as they were relegated to the German second-tier.

According to reports from Football Insider, Blackburn are now looking into a loan deal for the 20-year-old, who can play either through the middle or on the left of attack.

However, it is thought that fellow Championship sides Preston and QPR, as well as Rovers' local rivals Burnley, have all also shown an interest in the striker over the course of this summer.

Guinness-Walker targeted by Blackburn

Blackburn's lack of depth at left-back was highlighted against Hull City on Saturday, when a red card for Harry Pickering forced right-back Callum Brittian to fill in on the left of Rovers' defence for well over an hour of that 2-1 defeat to the Tigers.

As a result, it appears that is a position that the club may now be looking to strengthen in the final days of the window, with Football Insider reporting that Rovers are interested in a move for Reading left-back Nesta Guinness-Walker.

With Reading looking to raise funds to ease their financial troubles through the sale of senior players, and given Guinness-Walker is into the final year of his contract at The Select Car Leasing Stadium, it appears the 23-year-old could be in line for a move in the next week.

However, Blackburn may not be the only club looking to bring the former Chelsea youth prospect back to the Championship for the coming season and beyond, with West Brom also being credited with an interest in the signing of Guinness-Walker.