Blackburn Rovers got the new Championship season off to a winning start.

Quickfire goals from Dilan Markanday and Harry Leonard gave Rovers a 2-0 lead within the opening 25 minutes against West Brom on Saturday.

The Baggies pulled one back courtesy of Matthew Phillips at the start of the second half but Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side were able to hold out for a big 2-1 win.

Despite a difficult preparation for the new campaign, the hosts were able to bring a positive result to Ewood Park on the opening day of the season.

But Tomasson’s attention is still likely to turn towards the transfer market.

What is the latest transfer news regarding Blackburn Rovers?

Blackburn have not had the easiest summer in terms of recruitment so are likely to still be active in the closing few weeks of the window.

A number of players have come and gone from the Lancashire club in the past several weeks, but more could be set to follow.

Here we look at the latest transfer news surrounding Blackburn…

It was previously reported by Alan Nixon that Blackburn have an interest in signing Danny Batth this summer.

The 32-year-old did not feature in Sunderland’s 2-1 loss to Ipswich Town at the Stadium of Light on Sunday.

However, Mowbray has revealed that the club is still waiting for the phone to ring with a concrete offer, meaning there has been no change in his future with the Black Cats.

The Sunderland boss confirmed that the defender will feature midweek in the team’s EFL Cup clash against Crewe Alexandra unless something changes.

"There's no change," said Mowbray, via Chronicle Live.

"He'll play on Tuesday night. Let's wait and see if the phone rings, let's see how it goes.

"I think at this moment we are going with [Dan] Ballard and [Luke] O'Nien [in central defence] and they look fine.

“It's just competition really."

Scott Banks pursuit

Blackburn hold an interest in signing Crystal Palace’s Scott Banks, according to Alan Nixon.

A loan offer for the player is expected from Rovers, although it will come with a view to a longer-term option to make the deal permanent.

Nixon claims that a £500,000 deal had been reached between the Premier League club and Blackpool over a move for the youngster.

However, an enquiry from Rovers has seen the Championship side take priority in negotiations with Palace.

No deal for the Scot has yet been agreed, but Blackburn are seemingly now in pole position to secure his future.

David Raya fee

Arsenal are pursuing a move for Brentford goalkeeper David Raya, which could have a big impact on Blackburn’s final few weeks of the window.

The shot stopper is a former Rovers player that was sold to the Bees in 2019 for a reported fee worth £3 million.

The Spaniard is now being valued at £40 million amid interest from a number of high profile clubs.

Arsenal are currently believed to be leading the race to his signature, having had a £20 million offer for the Brentford star rejected.

If he does depart the London club this summer, then Blackburn could be owed up to £3 or 4 million as part of a sell-on clause that was agreed with Brentford.