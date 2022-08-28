Blackburn Rovers transfer move for Coventry City star potentially in doubt as barrier emerges

Blackburn Rovers’ move for Coventry City centre-back Dominic Hyam will depend on Ben Brereton-Diaz being sold during this window, according to an update from Alan Nixon.

The Lancashire outfit are believed to have agreed a deal in the region of £1.5m to take the ex-Reading man away from the Coventry Building Society Arena – as they looked set to secure a breakthrough in their quest to strengthen their central defence.

Jon Dahl Tomasson looks likely to bring in more than one centre-back between now and the end of the window with Jan Paul van Hecke now potentially in line for a return to Ewood Park – with multiple additions needed in this area after seeing the Brighton man and Darragh Lenihan depart earlier this summer.

However, they may not be able to get a deal over the line for Hyam if they fail to sell Brereton-Diaz, with Everton yet to meet Blackburn’s asking price despite being heavily linked with a move for the 23-year-old.

Leeds United and West Ham are also believed to be keeping tabs on him at this stage ahead of the final stages of the transfer window, though it’s currently unclear whether they will make a move for him.

Celta Vigo are one side that have launched a formal bid for his services – but it remains unclear whether the Chilean will leave or not.

The Verdict:

This is a very bad situation for Rovers because they need signings in as quickly as possible if they are to give themselves the best chance of being competitive at the right end of the division this year.

Although you can understand why there have been delays in terms of their incoming transfer business – decisions should have been taken on a manager and a new director of football earlier than they were this summer.

That would have given them the best chance of getting the vast majority of their business done and dusted by now – and even with this delay of getting some new key figures into the club – they should have brought in at least one new central defender.

That was a key area that needed to be addressed as a matter of urgency, especially with players like Lenihan and van Hecke going, so they need to fork out the amount needed to bring the latter back and secure Hyam too if they can remain within financial fair play limits.

You have to feel for Tomasson even if he does get to bring in two central defenders before the deadline passes – because he should have already have these players at his disposal with other positions to address too.