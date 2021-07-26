Blackburn Rovers transfer latest: West Brom in race for winger, Watford man speaks out, Adam Armstrong latest

Blackburn Rovers are still attempting to strengthen their existing squad with a little under two weeks to go until the start of the Sky Bet Championship season.

Tony Mowbray and co have already been hard at work in the current window to bring in new recruits, with Rovers having been linked with several names.

However the Lancashire side are yet to have brought in any new additions as the new season looms, which will only serve to raise fears amongst the club’s fanbase.

With such little time remaining, the race is now on to get some deals over the line as the Ewood Park outfit seek to push for a higher finish than last season.

Here, we round up all of the latest transfer gossip that has been swirling around the club in recent days.

West Brom in race for winger

Both Blackburn and West Bromwich Albion are said to be interested in signing former Sheffield Wednesday player Adam Reach, as per a recent post by football journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter.

The 28-year-old is currently a free agent after leaving Hillsborough this summer and is seemingly keen on another crack at the Championship.

Albion are said to view Reach as a good squad option, whilst Rovers would surely be more open to offering him a starting spot.

Versatile and solid creatively, the experienced player is adept at playing anywhere along the left hand side.

Watford man speaks out

Watford striker Andre Gray has told the Daily Mail that it us up to his club over whether he leaves this summer or not, amidst transfer interest from Rovers and Middlesbrough.

As previously reported by The Sun on Sunday, Blackburn are said to view the frontman as a good replacement for Adam Armstrong.

This combined with a report by The Athletic linking Boro to the player has led to Gray speaking out on his future, as he stated the following:

“My future is down to Watford. If they want me to stay, I am going to fight for my place in the Premier League.

“I believe I am good enough. But I am not thinking about club football. I am focussed on Jamaica and trying to win.”

Adam Armstrong latest

Rovers are said to have turned down a bid of £15 million for Adam Armstrong from Watford, as per a recent report by The Sun.

The striker netted 29 goals in 43 games for the club last season and has been strongly linked with a departure ever since.

Watford are seemingly keen on bringing in the frontman as they seek to stay in the Premier League at the first attempt, however the Hornets have seen their opening bid knocked back.

The report goes on to state that Rovers are looking to garner a fee of at least £25 million, with 40% of the profit from a sale going to the player’s former club, Newcastle United.