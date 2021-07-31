Blackburn Rovers transfer latest: Premier League side’s Armstrong stance revealed, Mowbray outlines signing hopes

With just a week to go until the start of the Championship season, the summer transfer window remains a quiet one for Blackburn Rovers.

Despite a raft of departures among the Lancashire clubs out of contract contingent earlier this summer, Rovers have yet to complete a single senior signing since the market opened.

Perhaps not surprisingly therefore, there is still plenty of business to be done around Ewood Park over the course of the next few weeks.

So here, we’ve taken a look at some of the biggest Blackburn transfer stories to have emerged in recent days.

Adam Reach set for move elsewhere

One player who it seems Blackburn are set to miss out on this summer, is midfielder Adam Reach.

The 28-year-old is currently a free agent after leaving Sheffield Wednesday at the end of last season, and it was reported earlier this week that Rovers have made an offer to Reach in a bid to convince him to make the move to Ewood Park.

That however, looks as though it will prove to be unsuccessful, with West Brom, another club who recently entered the race for Reach, now said to have agreed a deal to complete the signing of the midfielder, according to Football Insider.

Watford Armstrong bid claims dismissed

Unsurprisingly after his form last season, and the fact that he is now into the final year of his Blackburn contract, the future of Adam Armstrong remains the subject of much speculation.

It was reported recently that Watford had entered the race for the striker with a bid involving cash, plus Andre Gray on loan, for Armstrong that had been rejected by Rovers. Now however, it appears as though that may not be the case.

According to the latest updates from the Watford Observer, the Hornets have in fact not made a bid for Armstrong, with an approach unlikely at this stage, despite the Blackburn man being discussed by the club as a potential target earlier this summer.

Mowbray hints at swift deals

While there may be time running out to get business done before the start of the season, it seems Mowbray still wants to add to his squad before the campaign gets underway.

A combination of lack of signings and injuries to senior players means that Rovers have been forced to field a number of academy players in their pre-season friendlies, something the Blackburn boss is understandably keen to change.

Speaking this week, Mowbray admitted that he hopes a combination of players returning to fitness, and potentially “two or three in” could ensure he has more senior options to choose from on the opening day against Swansea next Saturday.