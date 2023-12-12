The January transfer window looks as though it could be an absolutely vital one for Blackburn Rovers.

A combination of a small squad and string of injury issues, have somewhat hampered the club at times in their attempts to mount a push for a place in the Championship play-offs this season.

As a result, Blackburn will have to ensure they get things right in the market, once it reopens at the turn of the year.

That applies to both bringing in new recruits to strengthen the squad, and ensuring they retain the services of their current key players.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at the latest Blackburn Rovers transfer news to have emerged from Ewood Park recently, right here.

Scherhant linked with Blackburn

Even with the additions of Arnor Sigurdsson and Andrew Moran, it seems Blackburn were still keen to add to their options on the wing even further in the summer, with Hertha Berlin's Derry Scherhant, and they could now be set to revisit that interest.

According to a recent update from Football Insider, Blackburn had three bids to take the versatile attacker on loan rejected by Hertha in the summer, but the Ewood Park club are apparently once again keen to bring the 21-year-old to the Championship once the window opens again in January.

Fellow Championship sides Ipswich Town and Watford are also said to be interested in a deal for Scherhant, meaning there could be something of a battle for his services come the turn of the year.

Adam Wharton release clause

Blackburn secured themselves a major boost on Friday, when they announced that Adam Wharton has signed a new contract with the club, until the summer of 2028.

That comes in the wake of numerous links to top-flight clubs for the midfielder in recent months, and there may have been some questions about the presence of a release clause in that deal, as there was in the one that took centre back Ash Phillips from Ewood Park to Tottenham in the summer.

However, it seems that is not the case, as when asked whether there is a release clause in his new deal, the 19-year-old told the Lancashire Telegraph that he is now aware of any such terms included in the contract he has signed with Rovers.

Adam Wharton Blackburn Rovers record (all competitions) - stats from Transfermarkt Season Appearances Goals Assists 2023/24* 20 0 2 2022/23 22 2 2 *As of 12/12/23

Blackburn set for Hyam contract talks

As well as Wharton, Sam Szmodics and Harry Pickering have also both signed new contracts with Blackburn recently, and it seems the club are also keen to do the same with Dominic Hyam.

The centre back was named Rovers' Player of the Year in his debut campaign at Ewood Park last season, but is now approaching the final 18 months of his contract with the club, which could generate some pressure if interest in him emerges from elsewhere.

According to reports from The Lancashire Telegraph however, Blackburn are set to open talks with Hyam about a new deal, and with the defender said to be very interested in extending his time at Ewood Park, there could soon be some more positive contract news on the horizon for the club.