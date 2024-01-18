Highlights Sam Gallagher is set to stay at Blackburn despite interest from Ipswich Town.

Things have quietened down somewhat for Blackburn Rovers in the January transfer window.

The first ten days of the market saw the club complete two signings, with left-back Ben Chrisene and midfielder Yasin Ayari joining on loan from Aston Villa and Brighton respectively.

During that period, club captain Lewis Travis also left to join Ipswich Town on a temporary basis until the end of the season, while James Hill was recalled from his loan spell at Ewood Park by parent club Bournemouth.

Since then, there have been no more deals, in or out, completed by the Lancashire side. However, things are still in play, and there have been a number of reports around the club's business.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at the latest Blackburn Rovers transfer news, right here.

Sam Gallagher set to stay at Blackburn

One player who looks set to stay at Ewood Park beyond the end of the January transfer window is Sam Gallagher.

Reports last week claimed that Blackburn had rejected two bids from Ipswich Town for the 28-year-old, whose current contract is set to expire at the end of this season, albeit with the option to extend that deal by a further 12 months.

However, subsequent updates from Daily Express reporter Charlie Gordon have stated that Blackburn have now had a change of heart and are unwilling to sell Gallagher, despite Ipswich making several bids for the striker, meaning it now appears as though there will be no move for him this month.

Sam Gallagher senior career by club - stats from Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Blackburn Rovers 215 45 21 Birmingham City 34 7 0 Southampton 26 2 0 MK Dons 15 0 2 As of 18th January 2024

Ennis closing in on Bolton loan

There may still be outgoings from Rovers' centre forward department this month, due to the situation surrounding Niall Ennis.

Having joined Blackburn on a free transfer from Plymouth Argyle in the summer, the 24-year-old has struggled with injuries during the current campaign, with just 13 appearances, four starts and one goal across all competitions, since he made his move to Ewood Park.

As a result, it looks as though the striker could now be on the move again this month, with journalist Alan Nixon reporting that Bolton are closing in on a loan deal for Ennis, having moved ahead of League One rivals Barnsley in the race for his services in the second half of this season.

Blackburn make Kieffer Moore enquiry

Even without the possibility of a centre forward departure, a new striker ought to be on the agenda for Blackburn this month, with Kieffer Moore one they have apparently looked at.

The Wales international has struggled for game time in the Premier League with Bournemouth this season, and according to a report from The Lancashire Telegraph, Rovers have therefore enquired about the possibility of signing the 31-year-old this month, along with much of the rest of the Championship.

However, it is thought that due to Moore's large wage packet, it is highly unlikely that he will actually make a move to Blackburn this month, if indeed, he is to make a move anywhere before the window closes on the first day of February.