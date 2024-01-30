Highlights Blackburn Rovers are close to selling Adam Wharton to Crystal Palace for £18m with add-ons.

Niall Ennis may stay at Blackburn as his move to Bolton Wanderers hits a stumbling block.

Blackburn are exploring a loan move for Liam Cooper after missing out on Nat Phillips, while Duncan McGuire is set to sign.

As we approach the final days of the January transfer window, it looks as though things are starting to get busy for Blackburn Rovers.

Already this month, the Ewood Park club have completed the signings of three players. Aston Villa left-back Ben Chrisene and Brighton midfielder Yasin Ayari have both joined on loan, while centre-back Connor O'Riordan has signed permanently from Crewe.

Blackburn Rovers - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Leopold Wahlstedt Odd Permanent Sondre Tronstad Vitesse Permanent Niall Ennis Plymouth Argyle Permanent Semir Telalovic Borussia Monchengladbach Permanent Arnor Sigurdsson CSKA Moscow Loan (made permanent) Andrew Moran Brighton Loan Yasin Ayari Brighton Loan Ben Chrisene Aston Villa Loan Connor O'Riordan Crewe Alexandra Permanent James Hill AFC Bournemouth Loan (recalled 10th January)

In terms of outgoings, captain Lewis Travis has left to join Ipswich Town on loan, while defender James Hill has been recalled by parent club Bournemouth after a loan spell at Ewood Park.

Now though, it seems as though several other transfer sagas may be close to reaching a conclusion, ahead of Thursday night's transfer deadline.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at the latest Blackburn Rovers transfer news, right here.

Adam Wharton close to Crystal Palace move

One departure from Blackburn Rovers that now looks to be imminent, is that of Adam Wharton, who has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League since breaking into the club's first-team squad last season.

On Monday, journalist Alan Nixon reported that Crystal Palace had made a second bid for the teenager, worth an initial £18million with a further £4million in add-ons, after seeing a previous offer rejected last week.

Now it seems as though that could be enough for Palace to get their man, with BBC Radio Lancashire reporter Andy Bayes revealing that the two clubs are close to an agreement for Wharton, who is set to travel to London on Tuesday ahead of a potential move.

Niall Ennis move to Bolton hits stumbling block

One player who now looks as though they may yet stay at Blackburn beyond the end of the window, is Niall Ennis.

The striker has endured a difficult time of things through injury following his summer move to Ewood Park from Plymouth Argyle, and had been touted for a loan move elsewhere this month.

However, the latest reports from Nixon have suggested that a proposed move to League One promotion chasers Bolton Wanderers has now hit a stumbling block, due to Blackburn's insistence on a £500,000 fee being included at some point in the deal.

Blackburn switch from Nat Phillips to Liam Cooper in centre-back hunt

Despite the signing of O'Riordan, Blackburn still look to be on the hunt for a second centre-back this month, and may have a new target to fill that position.

Reports over the weekend had suggested that Rovers were close to signing Nat Phillips on loan from Liverpool. However, it is now being reported that the 26-year-old is instead closing in on a loan move to another Championship side, in the form of Cardiff City.

As an alternative, Nixon has now reported that Blackburn are exploring a temporary deal for Leeds United's Liam Cooper, who will apparently be allowed to leave if the Whites sign another option in the centre of their defence before the window closes.

Blackburn close in on McGuire deal

Blackburn's hunt for a new centre forward this month, also appears as though it may be about to come to an end.

According to reports from National World journalist Chris Wheatley, the club are on the verge of completing the signing of Orlando City striker Duncan McGuire for a fee of £2.3million.

It is thought that Sheffield Wednesday had also been keen on the 22-year-old, but that the structure of Rovers' offer suits the MLS club more, and McGuire is expected to travel to England on Tuesday night, in order to complete his move to Ewood Park.

Related Blackburn Rovers set to beat Sheffield Wednesday to MLS transfer deal The Ewood Park club look set to sign a new striker

Jerry Yates another attacking target for Blackburn

It seems that one other centre forward Blackburn may yet look to target before the window closes on Thursday night, is Swansea City's Jerry Yates.

Reports from Alan Nixon over the weekend, claimed that Rovers were interested in a loan move for Yates, who only joined his current club from Blackpool, back in the summer transfer window.

Despite that, Swansea would apparently prefer to sell the 27-year-old this month, for a fee in the region of £2.5million, and you wonder whether the money that may be about to come the way of Blackburn Rovers courtesy of that Wharton sale, may open things up for them to complete such a deal.