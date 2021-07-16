Blackburn Rovers transfer latest: Adam Armstrong update, Key figure outlines recruitment plans, Midfield target agrees deal elsewhere

Blackburn will expect to have a busy end to the window as Tony Mowbray looks to build a squad that can compete for a play-off spot next season.

That’s going to be a tall order though, and fans will recognise that new additions are needed if the team are to improve.

Whilst there will be a big focus on incomings, further departures from Ewood Park are expected as well, which is going to dictate what Rovers do before the transfer deadline.

As is the case with most clubs, there’s a lot of rumours involving Blackburn right now and here we provide a round-up of the transfer talk…

Southampton to return with another offer for Armstrong

In terms of outgoings, there’s one that will be worrying the support, with Adam Armstrong interesting Southampton.

The forward enjoyed a remarkable campaign last time out, scoring 28 in the league. That, combined with the fact his deal expires in 12 months time, means an exit feels inevitable.

However, Blackburn have stood firm so far, rejecting the Saints’ first offer, but recent updates have suggested that another offer will be lodged for the attacker.

John Park makes transfer admission

There has been work done off-the-pitch when it comes to transfers, with the experienced John Park arriving as the new head of recruitment.

Park has worked with Celtic in the past and he also has a relationship with Mowbray having worked with him whilst they were at Hibs.

Now, they’re reunited at Blackburn and Park has made it clear that he wants new faces in swiftly at the Championship club.

Sam Clucas signs Stoke deal

One player who has been linked with Rovers is Sam Clucas, but the midfielder won’t be arriving.

That’s after he signed a new two-year deal with Stoke City, ending any doubts about his future. Blackburn had been credited with an interest in the left-footer along with a host of second tier clubs.