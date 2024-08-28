Financial details have emerged as Blackburn Rovers' pursuit of Rangers midfielder Todd Cantwell nears completion.

They have been revealed by transfer guru Alan Nixon via Patreon on Wednesday afternoon, with it being stated that the eventual fee is a "bargain" £500,000 figure, with just two days of the transfer window remaining.

Rovers have been fairly active in the transfer market in what is John Eustace's first full season at Ewood Park, and a total of six signings prior to the former Norwich City man's imminent arrival and a positive start to the Championship campaign has somewhat lifted the mood in this corner of East Lancashire despite the well-documented loss of Sammie Szmodics to Ipswich Town and the delayed court case involving the Venky's.

Cantwell is looking for a fresh start in his career, after it was revealed in July by Gers boss Phillipe Clement that a transfer request had been submitted, and in recent days, Rovers have made their move and look to be in the closing stages of negotiations given this fresh update.

Financial details emerge as Blackburn Rovers hold talks with Todd Cantwell

It was initially revealed by Nixon that Blackburn were prepared to offer a loan or permanent deal as the SPFL giants paved the way to secure his exit, before hinting that the fee agreed between the two parties was "quite low".

However, in a fresh update, Nixon has since fully announced the financial details as the fee comes in at the £500,000 mark, which he has described as a "bargain".

Todd Cantwell's Career Stats - As Per Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Norwich City 129 14 12 Fortuna Sittard 10 2 3 Bournemouth 12 0 0 Rangers 64 14 12 Stats Correct As of 28th August 2024

Furthermore, the report states that Cantwell's wage demands were the main hurdle for Rovers when it came to striking a deal, but the 26-year-old has settled on a figure which is said to be "slightly less" than his earnings at Ibrox, which, according to Salary Sport, was an estimated figure of £22,000 per week.

Nixon stated that the contract is a "huge" offer by Blackburn's standards, who are looking to add some more creativity to their ranks ahead of the transfer window closing this Friday.

Cantwell has held talks with representatives of the club in London, and it is believed that his transfer will be completed in order for the two-time Championship winner to be available ahead of the East Lancashire Derby against Burnley on Saturday.

Blackburn Rovers move must be a reprieve for Todd Cantwell

In recent years, we have rarely seen Rovers pay such lucrative figures for a player, with numerous managers working on a shoestring to assemble a squad capable of competing towards the play-offs, so it is a big shift for the club to be offering such a high wage package, regardless of the transfer fee being viewed as a coup.

Therefore, it's paramount that a player of Cantwell's calibre, having shone in bursts with Rangers - which included a run of five goals in seven SPFL outings between December 24th and February 2nd last season - is able to somewhat emulate the influence which Szmodics had on this team, and become one of the main creative outlets in a side which has already found the net 15 times across all competitive fixtures so far.

With all the aforementioned factors taken into account, Cantwell and the club must take this opportunity with both hands in order for a success to be made when it comes to an improvement from last season on the pitch, as well as the man who was linked with £20m moves not too long ago revitalising his career and boosting his own valuation.