Blackburn Rovers' repeated failure to arrange new contracts for prized previous assets who eventually departed Ewood Park for nothing has been identified as the club's chief blunder on the transfer front in recent years.

Blackburn have been forced to operate on a limited budget under the controversial ownership of the Venky's over the last few seasons, which has stunted their ambitions of returning to the Premier League following a 12-year absence.

Rovers' closest brush with potential promotion contention came through their seventh-placed finish in the 2022/23 Championship campaign, where they were only denied of a play-off position by goal difference as Sunderland pipped them to the post. However, they haven't once finished inside the top-six since their relegation from the top-flight in 2011/12 and, it must be said, even competing at that end of the table appears unfathomable at the moment.

There has been plenty of positive transfer business at Ewood Park over the years and last season's Championship top scorer Sammie Szmodics is a timely reminder of exactly that, but they've lost far too many players of both on-pitch and financial value for nothing and that continues to sting supporters to this day.

Blackburn Rovers transfer failure identified

According to Football League World's Blackburn fan pundit Toby Wilding, a series of frustrating free transfer departures remains the club's biggest blunder in recent times.

"The one for me that always stands out, certainly in recent times, is the failure to sort contracts out for key players," Toby explained to Football League World.

"Darragh Lenihan who was captain at the time, Ben Brereton Diaz who had been the top scorer for the past two seasons as well as the likes of Ryan Nyambe and Joe Rothwell who were also big influences on the team, being allowed to leave the club for free because the owners hadn't been proactive in getting the contracts sorted was a really frustrating one.

Ben Brereton Diaz's career stats across all competitions, as per FotMob Season Club Appearances Goals Assists 2016/17 Nottingham Forest 18 3 3 2017/18 Nottingham Forest 39 6 2 2018/19 Blackburn Rovers 28 1 1 2019/20 Blackburn Rovers 17 1 1 2020/21 Blackburn Rovers 43 7 4 2021/22 Blackburn Rovers 39 22 3 2022/23 Blackburn Rovers 50 16 4 2023/24 Villarreal and Sheffield United (loan) 36 6 1

"They were four players who were almost at the top of their game, the value was probably as high as it's ever been at the times they left Blackburn, so had the club made moves more proactively to secure their services they could've got quite a lot of money for them I can imagine.

"Given how we've seen the way Blackburn have been operating on a limited budget in recent years, the funds they could've brought in for those players could've been massively useful and helpful in terms of allowing the club to invest more significantly in the years since they've moved on.

"That would've helped in terms of getting the best possible replacements for them that could've then also translated perhaps into even better results on the pitch.

"I think the fact those contracts weren't sorted which left the door open for those players to leave quite easily without any sort of return on investment is something that has certainly hampered Blackburn badly and doesn't reflect well on the way the club was being run at the time."

Blackburn Rovers must avoid contract failure repeat with Tyrhys Dolan

Blackburn supporters are still scarred from the previous failures and rightly so, meaning the club must learn their lesson and avoid any potential repeat at the end of the current campaign.

At the time of writing, Tyrhys Dolan's deal will expire next summer after Blackburn triggered an automatic twelve-month contract extension option back in May - and he's a marvelous talent.

There is, however, little indication whether the winger will be remaining in Lancashire come next summer. He's still only 22 but has tallied up years of Championship experience, emerging as a key performer over the last two seasons in particular.

With that in mind, Blackburn may even have to consider a sale in the dying embers of the current window if they are to avoid losing him for nothing in less than a year's time, which would be a huge blow and perhaps a damning indictment of a continued inability to recognise past failings and optimise player value.