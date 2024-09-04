Blackburn Rovers could be set for a strong Championship campaign.

John Eustace arrived at Ewood Park last season and ensured that they steered clear of the relegation zone but expectations this season will no doubt be a little higher than that.

Blackburn have started their Championship season exceptionally well so far, and are yet to be defeated after their first four league games. Wins against Derby County and Oxford United, along with draws with Norwich City and local rivals, Burnley, mean they sit fifth in the table going into the first international break.

Eustace's side have certainly not struggled for goals in the way many may expect, after losing their main goal threat. Sammie Szmodics departed the club this summer to sign for Ipswich Town in the Premier League, after scoring 27 goals in the Championship, but Blackburn are seemingly coping without him.

They have had a solid summer in terms of incomings, as they have added real Championship experience to their ranks, as well as some exciting youngsters on loan, such as Owen Beck from Liverpool and Amario Cozier-Duberry from Brighton.

Blackburn had to recruit well in attack due to the inevitable departure of Szmodics, and they have done that with the likes of Yuki Ohashi, Makhtar Gueye, and Andreas Weimann all being introduced. Weimann, in particular, is incredibly valuable due to his experience at this level.

Andreas Weimann was picked up on a free this summer

The Austria international was available on a free after his six-year spell with Bristol City came to an end. He'd totted up more than 200 games and 50 goals for the club, proving a star man across a number of seasons.

Last term was a little different, however. He was in and out of the team in the first half of last season, only managing nine starts, before being loaned to fellow Championship side West Bromwich Albion in January.

With the Baggies, he scored two goals and assisted two despite only making four starts. At the end of the season, Bristol City decided to go in a different direction and release Weimann, who had been crucial for them over the years. His most memorable season will be the 2021/22 campaign where he scored 22 goals and assisted 10 in the Championship alone.

Andreas Weimann's league stats for Bristol City (Transfermarkt) Season Apps Goals Assists 2023/24 20 1 1 2022/23 43 6 5 2021/22 46 22 10 2020/21 7 2 0 2019/2020 45 9 7 2018/2019 44 10 5

With his contract up, Weimann was available on a free transfer, and that is where Blackburn Rovers swooped in. The side needed attacking options, and they called upon the experienced Austrian, which is a decision that is currently paying off.

Weimann could be crucial for Blackburn this season

The forward has come in and done exactly what has been asked of him so far this season at Blackburn. From their first four league games, he has started just one of them, but came on as a substitute in the other three, looking to make an impact.

Weimann has already managed to grab himself two goals this season, which is one more than he scored in 20 appearances for Bristol City last term.

His first goal for the club came just seven minutes into his debut, as he was subbed on against Derby County on the opening day and gave his side the lead.

His second could turn out to be one of his most important goals all season. Blackburn travelled to Turf Moor last weekend for a clash with fierce rivals, Burnley, and earned a point thanks to Weimann's equaliser in the 23rd minute – ensuring bragging rights, and the points, were shared.

The Austrian will not necessarily start every game due to his age, but he has been brought in to have an impact on games and be an experienced head in the dressing room, and so far he is doing exactly that.

Considering it was a free transfer, Weimann could end up being Blackburn's best bit of business this season.

Right now, it looks a masterstroke from the recruitment team.