Highlights Blackburn Rovers facing competition for Sean McLoughlin from overseas. Official offer made for Irishman.

Blackburn also interested in Liam Cooper as alternative option. Cooper willing to lower asking price.

McLoughlin may be available for £500,000. Ewood Park still a possible destination.

Blackburn Rovers face competition from overseas for one of their summer transfer targets - Hull City's Sean McLoughlin.

The Tigers' vice-chairman, Tan Kelser, has claimed that a team from abroad has put in an "official offer," for the Irishman, following revelations about Rovers' interest in him.

Alan Nixon reported that the central defender was being looked at by Blackburn, and that he may be available for £500,000 this summer.

John Eustace's side are also known to be interested in former Leeds United captain Liam Cooper. Nixon initially said that his age and wage demands, in comparison to McLoughlin, made the 27-year-old the better option for them.

The Lancashire Telegraph has since stated that Cooper would be willing to lower his asking price, providing Blackburn with a suitable alternative option, should McLoughlin go somewhere that isn't Ewood Park this summer.

More to follow...