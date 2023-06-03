Blackburn Rovers narrowly missed out on a play-off place during the 22/23 season.

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side finished level on points with sixth placed Sunderland but ended up behind them in the table due to goal difference.

A seventh place finish was not enough to earn a play-off berth, meaning the Lancashire club is now preparing for another campaign in the Championship.

Who are Blackburn Rovers’ most famous fans?

With the summer at an early stage, here we take a look at some of the club’s most famous supporters…

Matt Smith

Matt Smith is a well known Rovers fan, having been a supporter from a young age.

The 40-year-old is famous for playing the eponymous Doctor Who, as well as starring in HBO’s Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon.

Smith once admitted he was embarrassed to be a fan of the club, highlighting the poor decision-making by the board during their downfall from the Premier League in the 2010s.

Is Lee Mack a Blackburn Rovers fan?

The famous comedian has been spotted at Ewood Park numerous times cheering on his favourite club.

Mack is best known for his appearances on comedy panel shows, in particular Would I Lie To You?

The 54-year-old has also featured in Soccer Aid, and has often talked about his support for Rovers in the past.

Tim Farron

Farron is a political figure, who was the leader of the Liberal Democrats from 2015 to 2017.

The politician has been an MP since 2005, becoming president of the Lib Dems in 2011, holding the position until becoming leader.

Farron is a outspoken supporter of the club despite his roots being in Preston, and he even used Blackburn as his specialist subject on celebrity mastermind.

Stephen Hendry

Hendry is one of the most successful snooker players of all time, rising to prominence in the 1980s and earning a lot of success a decade later.

His career lasted until 2012, although he has since returned to the sport in 2021.

Despite being Scottish, the 54-year-old is well known as a supporter of Rovers.

Who does Bill Beaumont support?

Beaumont was a famous rugby union player in the 1970s and 80s, captaining England from 1978 to 1982 before retiring due to medical advice.

Beaumont was captain for England’s victory over New Zealand in 1979, as well as the country’s first grand slam victory in 23 years the following year.

The 71-year-old has featured regularly in the panel show A Question of Sport, and has been a life-long supporter of Rovers