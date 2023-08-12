Highlights Jon Dahl Tomasson has successfully built a stylish and identity-driven Blackburn squad, as evident from their opening day victory over West Brom.

Blackburn's academy has produced valuable talents such as Scott Wharton, Matty Pearson, and Hayden Carter, showcasing the academy's ability to develop players for the top divisions.

The most valuable academy graduate from Blackburn is David Raya, now with Brentford. Unfortunately, Blackburn will have to wait for a potential windfall due to a sell-on clause after his loan to Arsenal.

It has been a turbulent summer for Blackburn, with plenty of off-field issues clouding the start to the season.

However, Jon Dahl Tomasson remains in charge at Ewood Park, and an opening day victory over West Brom shows there’s a lot of quality in the squad.

After a productive first year under the Dane, fans will be optimistic about the future if he remains in place, and Tomasson is clearly trying to build a stylish team that has an identity and way of playing.

Another aspect that Tomasson deserves credit for is his willingness to give youth a chance, even if his hands have been forced on occasions.

The emergence of Adam Wharton as an important player has been a real positive over the past year, whilst Ash Phillips was another big talent, even if it was disappointing for the club that he has been sold to Spurs.

Nevertheless, it shows the academy are doing something right in terms of producing players, and there are many who have come through at Blackburn that have had an impact in the top divisions in England.

Here we look at Rovers’ TEN most valuable academy graduates right now, with the valuations from Transfermarkt…

10 Scott Wharton

The 25-year-old defender is still with the club, having made his debut for Rovers back in 2016, and has a market value of £1.8m according to Transfermarkt. However, he didn’t have a straightforward path to the first-team, with Wharton having several loan spells over the years.

Wharton had been with Cambridge, Lincoln, Bury and Northampton since breaking through at Ewood Park, and he has only really established himself as a regular in the past two years.

That included making 22 appearances last season, and Wharton will hope to build on that this season, even if he knows he won’t have a nailed on place in the best XI given the quality that he is up against for a spot in the side.

9 Matty Pearson

Another defender, with a value of £2m, Pearson joined Blackburn as a 10-year-old and progressed up to first-team level, but he didn’t play a game for the club. After leaving, the centre-back went to League Two Rochdale, before dropping out of the Football League to join Halifax as his next move.

Yet, he has battled his way back up the divisions, signing for Accrington, where he impressed enough to earn a switch to Barnsley, who were in the Championship at the time. Even though the Tykes were relegated, Pearson would go back to the second tier with Luton, and he is still in the Championship with Huddersfield now, where he is an influential player for Neil Warnock.

The 30-year-old is an example of why players should never give up after leaving higher-ranked clubs.

8 Ashley Phillips

Next up is a player we have already mentioned, with Ash Phillips having recently secured a transfer to Tottenham.

Transfermarkt has given a value of £2m to the young defender, which is below the initial £3m that Rovers received for the England youth international from the Premier League side. In truth, many feel that was a bargain, as the teenager is someone with huge potential, and there is a feeling that he could go on to become an impressive figure in the top-flight.

So, he will be one to monitor in the years to come, and his peak value could make Phillips one of the top players that Blackburn have produced.

7 Hayden Carter

Following the theme of centre-backs, the next on the list, also with a £2m valuation, is Hayden Carter, with the 23-year-old a key figure under Tomasson.

He is another who has benefited from loan spells earlier in his career, with stints at Burton Albion and Portsmouth ensuring he was ready to come back to try and make a mark at Blackburn, which is exactly what he’s done.

Given his age, Carter is likely to get better in the future, and there is a feeling he is another who has a high ceiling and the potential to play at a higher level. Right now though, he will be focused on Blackburn, and he will be central to what they hope will be a play-off push this season.

6 Grant Hanley

The Scotland international joined Rovers as a teenager, having previously played for Crewe and Rangers at academy level. Hanley would initially join Blackburn’s U18 side, and after impressing for a few years, he was given his chance at first-team level.

Hanley would become a mainstay over the next five years, making 200 appearances for Blackburn, before joining Newcastle in a deal worth around £5.5m in 2016.

Currently with Norwich, Hanley has a value of £2m, and he will come up against Rovers this season with the Canaries, who will have similar ambitions to Tomasson’s side.

5 John Buckley

The technical midfielder comes in at fifth on the list with a value of £3m. Buckley has been with Rovers since he was a kid, and they’re the only club he knows, with all his professional appearances coming in the blue and white shirt.

The 23-year-old remains a part of the squad, even if he faces a battle to get into the best XI. However, he has shown over the years he has the ability to make a big impact at Championship level, and he will hope to do so this season.

4 Adam Wharton

The 19-year-old midfielder is the big star to come out of the academy at the minute, and he has already been on the radar of Premier League clubs, with some suggesting he would cost around £15m to prise from Ewood Park.

Therefore, the Transfermarkt valuation of £3.5m seems very dubious, but the fact he is so high up on the list shows just how good he is, and how good he can be.

Having just started out in his career, many expect Wharton to reach the top, and it will be interesting to see how he develops.

3 Darragh Lenihan

Now at Middlesbrough, Lenihan was brought to Blackburn from Ireland as a teenager, and he would go on to star for the club over a seven-year period after making his debut in 2015.

It was a shame for Rovers that he left on a free, with the player valued at £4m, but he certainly contributed enough over the years.

2 Lewis Travis

After a period with Liverpool, Travis joined Blackburn’s academy in 2014, and he has managed to force his way into the first-team in the 2017/18 campaign, and he has gone on to feature for Blackburn over 200 times since.

There were doubts about his future this summer, but Travis has remained with the club, and the all-action midfielder, who is the skipper, will be integral to Rovers in the years to come. He is valued at £5m on Transfermarkt.

1 David Raya

The highest value Blackburn academy graduate with a value of £30m is David Raya, which is a fair reflection considering Arsenal are loaning the keeper from Brentford with an option to buy in a £30m deal.

After arriving from Spain as a teenager, Raya would go on to make over 100 appearances for the club, where he impressed with his distribution along with his shot-stopping.

Unfortunately for Blackburn, Raya joining the Gunners on an initial loan is far from ideal, as they have a sell-on clause after the stopper moved to the Bees, so they will have to wait another 12 months for what could be a decent windfall.