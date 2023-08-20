Highlights Jon Dahl Tomasson had an impressive debut season as Blackburn Rovers head coach, equaling the club's best point total in five seasons.

Tomasson guided Blackburn to a seventh-place finish in the final standings, narrowly missing out on a place in the playoffs.

Blackburn enjoyed successful cup runs under Tomasson, including a penalty shootout victory at West Ham and a 2-1 win at Leicester in the Carabao Cup and FA Cup respectively.

Jon Dahl Tomasson enjoyed a highly impressive debut campaign in his new role as Blackburn Rovers head coach last season.

Despite seemingly inheriting a weaker squad than was available to his predecessor Tony Mowbray, the Dane equalled Blackburn's best point total in the five seasons since they won promotion back to the Championship from League One.

That was enough to secure a seventh place finish in the final standings, with Rovers agonisingly missing out on a place in the play-offs - ironically to Mowbray's new club Sunderland - on goal difference on the final day.

Meanwhile, Tomasson also guided Rovers to some memorable cup runs last season, which included a penalty shootout victory at West Ham in the Carabao Cup, and 2-1 win at Leicester in the FA Cup, as the club enjoyed their best run in both of those competitions in many years.

But just how does Blackburn's current boss compare to some of his predecessors in the Ewood Park dugout?

Here, in order to help find out, we've taken a look at the ten most successful managers in the history of Blackburn Rovers based on win percentages, with the condition that each spell lasted for at least 20 competitive games.

10 Tony Parkes - 42.31%

While it may only have been a caretaker stint in charge - one of many for Parkes - the fact this one lasted for 26 games means it is eligible for this list.

With Rovers competing in the First Division - now the Championship - during this period, Parkes guided the club to 11 victories - and seven draws - in those 26 games. That record is made even more impressive by the fact the club won 19 out of the 53 games they played in total that season, as Parkes registered a win percentage of 42.31%.

9 Dally Duncan - 42.35%

Arriving early in the 1958/59 season, Dally Duncan would guide Blackburn to a tenth place finish in English football's top-flight that campaign.

The Scot was unable to follow that up in the subsequent 1959/60 campaign as Rovers finished 17th in the league. Duncan would leave at the end of that season having won 36 of his 85 games in charge - a win percentage of 42.35% - but not before guiding them to the 1960 FA Cup final, where they were beaten 3-0 by Wolves, in the match that involved the infamous Dave Whelan leg-break.

8 Bob Crompton - 42.42%

The first of Crompton's two spells in charge at Ewood Park, and his first appearance on this list.

Blackburn remained a consistent presence in English football's top-flight throughout this period, with Crompton also guiding them to victory in the 1928 FA Cup final, their sixth, and to date, last time winning that particular competition. In total, Blackburn won 84 of 198 games under Crompton in this period, a win percentage of 42.42%.

7 Mark Hughes - 43.62%

Taking over following the departure of Graeme Souness, Hughes returned to the club where he had ended his playing career little more than two years earlier.

After guiding Rovers to Premier League safety during that debut campaign, the Welshman then turned the club into consistent challengers for European qualification both via the league and cups, where they enjoyed some spectacular runs to the latter stages. Under Hughes, Blackburn were often a threat to the Premier League's big teams, and when he departed for big-spending Manchester City in 2008, the former striker has won 82 of his 188 games as Rovers, a win percentage of 43.62%.

6 Howard Kendall - 45.71%

Kendall joined Blackburn from Stoke City in the summer of 1979, and took on not but one two roles at Ewood Park, accepting the position of player/manager.

His first season in charge was a big success as Rovers won promotion to the second-tier of English football, after just one year in the third-tier, but his second ended in impressive but devastating fashion, as the club were denied back to back promotions to reach the top-flight on goal difference. Kendall then left Blackburn for Everton, having won 48 of his 105 games as Blackburn manager, a win percentage of 45.71%.

5 Jon Dahl Tomasson - 46.55%

Tomasson enjoyed an excellent debut campaign in charge of Blackburn, with the club missing out on a place in the Championship play-offs by the narrowest of margins.

That does seem to highlight the potential the club has to succeed under the Dane, which has been backed up by an encouraging start to this season on the pitch, despite the ongoing questions over investments in potential new signings. At the time of writing, Tomasson has won 27 of his 58 games as Blackburn boss, a win percentage of 46.55%.

4 Thomas Mitchell - 48.29%

From Blackburn's current manager, to one of their very first, Thomas Mitchell oversaw the running of the club for many years before the start of the 20th century.

Under the Scotsman, Blackburn lifted the FA Cup on five occasions, and in total, Mitchell would register 127 wins in 263 games under him - in a period in which the Football League was first established - as he recorded a win percentage of 48.29%.

3 Johnny Carey - 50.64%

Carey took charge of Blackburn in the summer of 1953, at which point the club had spent the last five seasons in the second-tier of English football.

That would remain the case until the Irishman's fifth and final full season at Ewood Park, when he took them to a second-placed finish that secured their place back in the top-flight in 1958. Carey would leave just a few months later to take charge of Everton, while continuing the role of Republic of Ireland manager that he had taken up in 1955. In total, Carey won 119 of 235 games in charge of Blackburn, a win percentage of 50.64%.

2 Kenny Dalglish - 52.55%

Dalglish was appointed as Blackburn manager in October 1991 by Jack Walker, just a few months after the boyhood Rovers fan had taken full control of the club.

Under Dalglish, Blackburn would rapidly achieve Walker's dream, winning promotion in their first season under the Scot's management in 1991/92 to become founder members of the Premier League, a title they would then win just three seasons later. That however, would prove to be Dalglish's last act as Blackburn manager, and with key players also moving on, the club have sadly never been quite the same since. Even so, Dalglish's record of 103 in 196 games, a win percentage of 52.55%, puts him second on this list.

1 Bob Crompton - 56.14%

Returning for a second spell as Blackburn manager in the summer of 1938, Crompton's first season back in charge of the club saw him guide Rovers to promotion back to English football's top-flight.

A legend around Ewood Park as both a player and manager, Crompton's time as manager came to an end in March 1941, when he tragically passed away after suffering a heart attack while watching Blackburn beat Burnley. By that point, the Second World War had significantly limited competitive football, so this spell in charge of Rovers was made up of just 57 full games for Crompton. Even so, victory in 32 of those matches represents a win percentage of 56.14% for Crompton,