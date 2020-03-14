Blackburn Rovers Tony Mowbray addresses rumours of defender’s Ewood Park exit

Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has been forced to re-address rumours linking defender Derrick Williams with a move to Major League Soccer.

Reports of interest from overseas have emerged of late with DC United being linked with a move for the 27-year-old.

27-year-old German born Republic of Ireland international Williams arrived at Ewood Park in 2016 after spells with Aston Villa and Bristol City.

Since moving to the club, Williams has gone from strength to strength – featuring regularly as a centre-back, making 17 appearances in the Championship this term.

Returning to the fold of late after suffering a calf injury, Williams’ consistent form has attracted DC United – who are keen to bolster their defensive options for what they hope will be a successful season.

Take part in our latest Rovers quiz – Can you get 100%?

1 of 15 Blackburn Rovers were founded in 1885 – True or false? True False

Despite the rumours, Mowbray has been forced to discuss the issue on several occasions, and he has further added his thoughts on Williams’ immediate future.

“I saw the reports about it, and as I said really there’s no question to answer really,” he told Lancashire LIVE.

“Derrick is our player, he is a professional player and he is an important player, as he has been for three years for us.

“So, unless someone picks up the phone and makes us offers for our players, then we have no questions to answer.

“That’s where I sit at the moment. It might be rumours, there might be some real substance behind it but at this moment I have nothing to answer.”

DC United are currently having a break from action after the MLS was postponed due to recent worldwide events, but clubs in the league do have until May 5th to sign players.

The Verdict

Obviously a move to the MLS is now something players in England are very keen to do, but Williams still has a lot to offer in English football and at Blackburn Rovers.

Losing him at this point of the season would not be ideal for Mowbray, although he has chosen Darragh Lenihan and Tosin Adarabioyo of late.

Time will tell how serious DC’s reported interest is.