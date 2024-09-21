This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Blackburn Rovers’ positive start to the season will only help their off-field situation, as they look to secure talented attacking midfielder Tyrhys Dolan on a new contract.

Many observers expected Rovers to be struggling this season, especially after Sammie Szmodics was cashed in on, but they currently sit third in the table, having picked up 11 points in five games, and they’re yet to taste defeat.

It’s not just the results though that have impressed, as John Eustace’s side have played some excellent football - and the aforementioned Dolan has been key to that.

Championship standings 2024-25 Team P GD Pts 1 West Brom 5 7 13 2 Sunderland 5 8 12 3 Blackburn 5 6 11 4 Burnley 5 8 10 Table Correct As Of September 19, 2024

Tyrhys Dolan contract latest as Blackburn Rovers saga rumbles on

Whilst the forward only has one goal and one assist so far this season, he has been very impressive with his pace and dribbling ability, with Eustace’s tactical setup allowing him to flourish.

However, even though Dolan is a key figure in the team, there are doubts about his long-term future, as the 22-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season, and he is yet to sign a new deal, despite the contract saga rumbling on for months now.

Of course, the prospect of becoming a free agent and having the freedom to decide his next move may appeal to Dolan, who may want to weigh up his options.

Blackburn would be entitled to compensation if Dolan did leave due to his age, but it may not be close to his true valuation.

As well as that, losing Dolan would obviously be a big blow for the team, so securing him on an extension is surely a priority for Rovers.

Blackburn Rovers should not be tempted to cash in on Tyrhys Dolan in January

It remains to be seen whether an agreement is reached, but FLW's Rovers fan pundit Toby Wilding believes that an excellent start to the current campaign will only boost the club's chances of Dolan agreeing to fresh terms.

“It’s a tough one. I have a bit more confidence Dolan will sign based on how this season has started," Toby told Football League World.

"If we had struggled as we did last season, it would be hard to convince him to stay, and understandably so given the interest that has been shown in the past.

“But, the way we’ve started, we’re playing some really good football and you can see Dolan is giving everything he’s got. There’s now more of a chance we can convince him to put pen to paper.

Whilst there is a chance that Dolan could go and agree a pre-contract with a non-English club from January 2025 should he not put pen to paper on a fresh deal, Toby believes that if bids come to take the number 10 from Ewood Park in the mid-season transfer window, Blackburn should gamble and turn down advances.

“With that in mind, Rovers have got to try and stand firm to keep him, as he has shown just how useful he can be," Wilding added.

"He may also feel he has a reason to stay as this is a club that has a manager and a squad that can go somewhere, which will make signing a new deal more appealing.

“They may have to take that chance to keep him around in January, because he can be an important part of what Blackburn might be able to do this season if they continue to be around the play-off places in early 2025.

“Also, whilst it wouldn’t be as much as they might make if they were to sell, but given his age, even if he was to go in the summer there would be some financial protection with some compensation, which will offset the lack of a transfer fee to some extent at least.

“So, they’ve got to take the chance to keep around for the whole season, and if they continue to perform as they have done, there is a bit more optimism that he might sign a new contract at Ewood Park.”

Tyrhys Dolan will be focused on Blackburn Rovers for the foreseeable future

As mentioned, it has been a fantastic start to the season, and with the window now shut, the only focus for the next few months will be on maintaining this for Blackburn and Dolan.

It’s inevitable that speculation will come up in the New Year if a new deal is not sorted, but there’s a lot of football to be played between now and then.

Dolan needs to continue his good personal performances, and this Sunday he has the perfect platform to do so when he takes on the club that released him as a scholar - Preston North End.

Should the diminutive playmaker keen on impressing, then it won't be a surprise if a top flight club take a chance on Dolan in the near future - and that may come in to his thinking when deliberating over a new contract at Ewood Park.