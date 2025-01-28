This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Blackburn Rovers have been told to prioritise the signings of a striker and a winger ahead of a move for Middlesbrough midfielder Dan Barlaser.

Rovers are believed to be rivalling Derby County for the signature of the Boro midfielder, who has struggled to carve out a starting role at the Riverside Stadium this season.

The Rams have already completed the signing of Middlesbrough defender Matt Clarke, and are also in discussions over a double swoop for Barlaser too.

However, Blackburn appear to have thrown their hat in the ring, as Rovers boss John Eustace looks to bolster his sides' play-off credentials heading into the final few months of the season.

So, would a deal for Barlaser represent a solid signing for Blackburn? Or would it be an underwhelming piece of business? To find out more, we asked our Rovers fan pundit, Simon Middlehurst.

Blackburn Rovers told to focus on attacking additions

Speaking on whether Barlaser would be a good or underwhelming signing for Blackburn if a deal was to be completed, Middlehurst said: "I think it would be a good signing.

"The fact that it's someone who has got experience at Championship level and League One experience, and also another body to a small squad. The only thing is where would he fit in that midfield area?

"Especially when you're preferred choice would be Lewis Travis and Sondre Tronstad - who is injured at the minute but close to a return. Obviously, as well, we've got Adam Forshaw and John Buckley in there.

"So where he would fit in that middle, I'm not too sure. The thing for Blackburn at the minute is always going to be getting that striker. Getting a striker and a winger, we don't really need another central midfielder as such.

"But, it would be another body to an already small squad. So on that side of things, position-wise, underwhelming, but player-wise, a good addition to our squad."

Barlaser may struggle to secure starting role with Blackburn Rovers

Following a knee injury to Aidan Morris in mid-November, Barlaser was drafted into Michael Carrick's Middlesbrough midfield to play alongside Hayden Hackney.

However, poor performances, wasteful deliveries from set-pieces, and a lack of energy and bite has seen him come under heavy criticism from large sections of the Boro faithful.

In truth, his displays weren't good enough to retain his starting role, as upon Morris' return in mid-January, Barlaser was instantly relegated back to his backup role on the Middlesbrough bench.

Dan Barlaser's 24/25 Championship stats (as of 28/01/25) - per FotMob Appearances Goals Assists Duels won Aerial duels won Tackles won Pass accuracy 19 1 1 44.4% 38.5% 10 89.5%

As such, the 28-year-old doesn't appear to hold much of a long-term future at the Riverside Stadium, and with Boro trying to sign another central midfielder before the end of the window, he could find himself firmly down the pecking order should he stay put in the North East.

But, should he arrive at Ewood Park, he wouldn't find a Rovers midfield in crisis mode. Quite the opposite in fact. With Travis now back after over a month on the sidelines, he will be sure to reclaim his place in the Blackburn starting lineup once judged to be capable of playing 90 minutes with no risk of complications.

Forshaw is an experienced campaigner at Championship level, whilst Buckley has proven himself to be a quality player in the second tier over the last few years.

Therefore, Eustace isn't short for depth in his engine room, and given Barlaser's struggles in a Middlesbrough shirt this season, he may well simply find himself swapping Boro's bench for Blackburn's.

If he was to leave the Teessiders, surely at this stage of his career the priority would be finding a landing spot where regular football is pretty much guaranteed. In that respect, Ewood Park may not be the best option for him as he ponders his next steps.