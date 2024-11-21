Blackburn midfielder Todd Cantwell has described Rangers as a ‘special club’ as he refused to rule out returning to Ibrox one day.

The 26-year-old moved to Rangers in January 2023, and he had a rollercoaster 18 months with the Glasgow outfit, with the high point coming as they won the League Cup.

However, Celtic generally dominated in that period, and Cantwell wasn’t always a favourite under Phillipe Clement after his appointment.

Therefore, a switch to Blackburn was finalised in the summer, with the Rangers chief claiming that Cantwell had asked to leave.

Todd Cantwell sends Rangers message

Even though he has only recently arrived at Ewood Park, Cantwell took to his Instagram story to suggest he may return north of the border at some point in his career.

It came about after a fan shared a short video of Cantwell in a Rangers shirt, with the player reflecting on his time with the club with a nice message.

“Such a special club, we had some fun. You hold a massive piece of my heart. Maybe one day again.”

In truth, a return to Rangers seems highly unlikely with Clement in charge, because, as mentioned, the current boss made it clear that Cantwell didn’t want to be at the club.

Clement also subbed the midfielder in the first half of a game early on in his reign, and there was a feeling that the pair never truly saw eye to eye.

By the time of his departure, many Rangers fans weren’t too sad to see the back of Cantwell, although it should be said that they aren’t exactly flourishing without him at the moment.

They went into the international break sitting third in the Scottish Premiership, nine points behind Aberdeen and Celtic.

Todd Cantwell will be focused on Blackburn

Obviously, Rangers are a huge club with a big support, so it makes sense that Cantwell looks back on his time in Glasgow with some fond memories.

Related Key Blackburn Rovers figure set to make surprise Ewood Park exit Blackburn Rovers Head of Recruitment John Park is set to leave the club after just a few months in the role.

But, now, his focus will be on Blackburn, and he will be enjoying the fact he is featuring regularly under John Eustace, who clearly rates the player.

Results have been mixed in the past few weeks for Rovers, but they put in a good performance against Cardiff last time out, with Cantwell influential in the 3-1 away win.

Whilst he has yet to get off the mark for his new club, Cantwell has recorded two assists, and he has shown glimpses of why he was so highly-rated at Norwich, but there’s no doubt he can still improve in a blue-and-white shirt.

That Cardiff game was a huge victory after three successive defeats, and it means Blackburn are ninth in the table, just three points away from the play-offs.

Championship Table (as of 21/11/24) Team P GD Pts 1 Sunderland 15 14 31 2 Sheffield United 15 12 31 3 Leeds United 15 15 29 4 Burnley 15 12 27 5 West Brom 15 7 25 6 Watford 15 1 25 7 Middlesbrough 15 6 24 8 Millwall 15 5 23 9 Blackburn Rovers 15 2 22

So, the group will be looking up the table, and they will believe that they can finish in the top six this season, even if it wasn’t expected before a ball was kicked back in August.

Rovers are back in action on Saturday when they host struggling Portsmouth.