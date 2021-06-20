Blackburn Rovers to target 26-year-old as potential replacement for key man

Blackburn Rovers will look to sign striker Rhys Healey from Toulouse if Adam Armstrong leaves Ewood Park this summer, a report from The Lancashire Telegraph has revealed.

Armstrong was outstanding for Rovers last season, scoring 29 goals in 43 appearances in all competitions for Tony Mowbray’s side.

That has inevitably seen the striker linked with a number of Premier League clubs, and it now seems as though Rovers have identified a potential replacement for Armstrong should he move on.

According to this latest update, the Lancashire club will look to move for Healey to fill the goalscoring void left by Armstrong ahead of next season, should such a situation emerge.

Healey joined Toulouse from MK Dons last summer, and scored 15 goals in 36 appearances in all competitions during his debut season in France, helping his side to the second-tier play-offs, where they missed out on promotion to Ligue 1.

As things stand, there is still a year remaining on Healey’s contract with Toulouse, and the French club are said to be keen to keep hold of their key players such as the 26-year-old.

Consequentially, it is thought that Rovers will only actually make a move for Healey if Armstrong is to secure a departure from Ewood Park during the course of the next few months.

The Verdict

This is an interesting one to consider for Blackburn if Armstrong does leave the club this summer.

There can be absolutely no doubt that Armstrong will have to be replaced if he heads to pastures new, and Rovers will have to be sure they get the right man to replace him.

Healey’s record both with MK Dons in League One and with Toulouse in Ligue 2 is encouraging, and suggests he is capable of getting goals in different circumstances.

That therefore is encouraging for Rovers should they look to pursue this, and given Healey’s contract situation, you imagine that receiving a decent fee for Armstrong – as you would expect them to do – means that they would be able to afford a move for the 26-year-old.