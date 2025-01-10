Blackburn Rovers are set to sign Plymouth Argyle’s experienced midfielder Adam Forshaw.

According to Alan Nixon, Forshaw will come in as cover after Lewis Baker was recalled by Stoke City earlier in the week.

Rovers are flying high in the Championship and are currently sat outside the play-off positions by just a single point.

With Blackburn chasing a couple of signings to provide a boost to their Championship play-off push, John Eustace admitted this week that his players would benefit from the “lift” provided by a new signing. Now, the vastly experienced Forshaw looks set to become Rovers’ first addition of the January transfer window.

Forshaw could be a valuable addition for Blackburn

Forshaw’s addition should provide valuable experience and nouse to Eustace’s squad.

The 33-year-old has carved out a long and distinguished EFL career, representing Brentford, Wigan, Middlesbrough, Leeds, Norwich and Plymouth.

His spells at Middlesbrough and Leeds also provided him with brief stints in the Premier League.

Adam Forshaw Stats by League (As per FBRef) Competition Games Goals Assists Championship 158 3 7 League One 89 11 9 Premier League 69 - 2

The midfielder has made 16 appearances so far this season for the Championship’s bottom club Plymouth, but Blackburn will be hopeful he can come in and impact their squad, as well as potentially taking up a leadership role within the dressing room.

Forshaw brings a steely and combative nature to a midfield and is the type of player who is perfect for ensuring standards don’t slip within a squad.

It’s been over six seasons since Forshaw last cleared 30 league appearances in a single campaign in any division, but if he is making the switch to Ewood Park to provide cover, as Nixon claims, that is unlikely to concern Eustace and his team.

Rovers are already blessed with some strong options in the middle of the park, with the likes of Sondre Tronstad and Lewis Travis having impressive seasons in Blackburn’s midfield.

The loss of Lewis Baker would have been a blow, but with the imminent signing of Forshaw, Blackburn appear to have acted quickly and sensibly to minimise the effect of Baker’s departure.

Blackburn will be dreaming of a Premier League return

Despite there being several months of the Championship season still to come, Blackburn will surely have their hearts set on a return to the big time.

Rovers are into the 13th season since they last tasted Premier League football at Ewood Park, but Eustace’s men have put themselves in a fantastic position to try and earn a top-flight return through the play-offs.

A run of five league games without a win has seen them slip down the table a little, but they remain firmly in the play-off picture, despite having been tipped to struggle before the campaign kicked off.

Despite this, they must ensure they don’t stand still in January and allow their competitors to strengthen around them, or they risk the potential of their season fading away.