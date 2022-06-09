Blackburn Rovers to open talks with possible next managerial appointment

Blackburn Rovers are set to open talks to appoint Kjetil Knutsen as their next manager.

According to Teamtalk, the highly rated Bodo/Glimt coach is being lined up as a replacement for Tony Mowbray.

The 58-year old’s contract was not renewed and thus has been left to expire at the end of the current season.

That has left Blackburn searching for a new manager to go into the next campaign, with the side having earned an 8th place finish in the Championship under Mowbray.

The likes of Carlos Carvahal, Ronny Delia and Duncan Ferguson have also been approached to discuss the vacant role.

Michael Beale and Daniel Farke were other possible names linked with the role and both were interviewed by the club.

However, the Aston Villa assistant has since been appointed by rivals QPR and Farke has joined German outfit Borussia Monchengladbach.

There has also been a shakeup in the Blackburn hierarchy, with ex-Bodo/Glimt man Gregg Broughton appointed as the club’s new director of football.

The Briton has previously worked with Norwich City and Luton Town before being appointed at Ewood Park earlier this month.

Broughton is now set to use his contacts at the Norwegian club to appoint the current manager of the league champions.

Knutsen has been with Bodo/Glimt since 2018, where he recently led the team to the Europa Conference League quarter finals before falling to defeat to eventual champions Roma.

The Verdict

This would be a very interesting and exciting appointment for Blackburn to make, with the pair striking up an excellent relationship in Norway.

Bodo/Glimt play an attractive and progressive style of attacking football that, if translated to Blackburn, should have supporters excited and on their feet.

However, that transition from Norway to England will be difficult and recruitment will be crucial.

But this has a lot of potential to be an excellent appointment and an upgrade on Mowbray, who himself did well during his time at the club.