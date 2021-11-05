Blackburn Rovers to make fitness call on ace

Blackburn Rovers are set to assess the fitness of Ryan Nyambe before deciding on the level of his involvement with the Namibian national team, as per a recent report by the Lancashire Telegraph.

The defender recently returned for his club side against Fulham after previously being sidelined with a hamstring injury that caused him to miss the match with Derby County.

Nyambe has now been named in the national team’s squad for their November round of fixtures, but Rovers are first set to assess his fitness before releasing him for international duty, as they still have concerns over his hamstrings.

Rovers boss Tony Mowbray previously indicated that he felt the defender could only take part in one of the two upcoming World Cup qualifiers this month, with the manager set to give another update today.

Joe Rankin-Costello is another option that Rovers can now utilise at right back after the utility man returned to action during the closing stages of the 7-0 home defeat to Fulham.

The Verdict

Managing Nyambe’s fitness is clearly something that Blackburn take very seriously as they are wary of causing further damage to his hamstrings.

Congested fixture lists at this time of year causes havoc for many Sky Bet Championship clubs and international call ups are therefore somewhat unwelcome.

Rovers will be hoping that his involvement will be somewhat minimal if he is allowed to travel abroad, as the last thing they will want is to pick up another long term injury.

The good news is that they now have Rankin-Costello to call upon in that area of the field, which means they now have some depth that they have previously had to do without.

Using both players as much as they can will surely be at the forefront of Mowbray’s mind, given their influence and quality within the squad.