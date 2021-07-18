Blackburn Rovers to be handed chance to sign former Burnley man as part of player swap deal

Watford are set to offer Andre Gray to Blackburn Rovers as part of a move to sign striker Adam Armstrong, a report from The Sun has claimed.

After scoring 29 goals in all competitions for Rovers last season, Armstrong looks to be a man in demand this summer, with a number of clubs linked with a move for the 24-year-old.

It was reported last week that Southampton will offer Blackburn cash plus Michael Obafemi for Armstrong, and it now seems as though Watford are looking to do a similar deal, as they prepare for a return to the Premier League following promotion to the Championship last season.

According to this latest update, the Hornets will offer Gray plus cash to Blackburn as they look to win the race for Armstrong.

However, it is thought that Blackburn – who are said to value Armstrong at £25million – would prefer a straight cash figure for the striker, which they can then reinvest on the rest of their squad.

Having joined Watford from Blackburn’s local rivals Burnley back in 2017, Gray has scored 21 goals in 125 appearances for Watford.

As things stand, there is just a year remaining on Gray’s contract with Watford, securing his future at Vicarage Road until the end of next season.

The Verdict

I’m not entirely convinced on this as a deal for Blackburn.

If Rovers are to lose Armstrong this summer, then it is inevitable they are going to have to replace him with a goalscorer this summer, to compete them competitive in the Championship.

However, Gray’s record in front of goal is far from convincing as a striker, so you do wonder whether he would be able to fill that void at Ewood Park, especially given his status as a former Burnley man means he will immediately be under pressure to deliver if he is to join Rovers.

At 30-years-old, Gray doesn’t really fit the bill of a young striker who can be moulded and developed as Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray often likes to do, so I do think this is one for Rovers to avoid this summer.