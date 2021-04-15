Blackburn Rovers timeline on future of Tony Mowbray revealed as uncertain summer awaits

Blackburn Rovers are set to decide the long-term future of manager Tony Mowbray at the end of the campaign, with an investigation into how the club’s season has deteriorated to take place.

Mowbray has by in large performed well at Ewood Park and has brought a lot of stability back to the club and taken them back into the Championship and consolidated them in the English second tier. It is being reported by Lancashire Live that those successes have protected his role at the club and ensured that he has had the backing of the owners this term despite the dip in form.

However, it is also being reported that the club’s owners have been disappointed with how Blackburn’s season has unfolded and how they have dropped down the table during the second half of the campaign. They are though thought to be sympathetic to the situation that Mowbray has had to face this season with all of the unprecedented issues that have occurred.

Lancashire Live report that talks will take place between Mowbray and the club’s hierarchy at the end of the campaign, where there will be an analysis into what has gone wrong at Ewood Park in the second half of the season. While there will also be an assessment on how the club can move forwards from that and progress. A decision on his future will be made after those talks.

The verdict

This is a huge summer for Blackburn and for Mowbray, Rovers have to get this one right which is why it is a major positive that they have not rushed into anything and are going to do a lot of soul searching in the summer when the campaign comes to an end. That is the best way to approach it, the season is already done in terms of what they can achieve so changing managers now makes no sense.

On the strength of what he has done in the job as a whole, Mowbray undoubtedly would deserve to be given another summer and a chance to improve things heading into next term. However, often football does not work like that and you are only ever as good as your last season or even your last result. If that is how things are viewed then he could be in trouble.

There will likely be supporters who are split, some wanting change and some thinking he is still the right man for the job. That shows how difficult it is going to be for the owners to make a decision on this. However, once you start considering a managerial change at any stage it is very difficult for that manager to ever turn things around.