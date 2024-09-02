This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Blackburn Rovers have had a very positive start to the new Championship season under John Eustace, after a summer that could have threatened to destabilise the team.

Rovers are currently sitting 5th in the table, and are still unbeaten in the league - something that seemed impossible four months ago as they avoided relegation on the final day of the 2023/24 campaign.

However, since that day, they have sold two key components of their squad from last season, with both Sammie Szomdics and Sam Gallagher moving on to pastures new.

The former, made the switch to newly promoted Premier League side Ipswich Town for an initial fee of £9 million. His ex-teammate has joined Stoke City, with the Potters paying a reported £1.5 million for the attacker.

Yet, it's a deal that may not have had the impact on Blackburn that many may have thought it would have at first, after Eustace's side utilised the transfer market excellently.

Blackburn gained a fantastic fee for Gallagher

At 28-years-old, Gallagher is meant to be in the prime of his career. However, injuries have halted his momentum over the last few years.

He has struggled to score regularly, finding the back of the net just 19 times in the last three seasons.

His impact was mostly felt through his link-up play, but without Szmodics, he might have struggled to play in Eustace's system and a move away was possibly the best situation for both parties.

FLW's Blackburn Fan Pundit, Toby Wilding, is particularly happy with the sale: "I think to get £1.5 million for a striker in the final year of his contract, who has problems with injuries and who is not a regular goal-scorer is a pretty good deal to get.

"He had high wages as well, so it’s useful to get them off the books. Gueye and Ohashi have both come in to add to the forward line reportedly for a combined fee that is less than what we got for Gallagher and both already looking like excellent acquisitions.

"I think to produce that turnover in the centre-forward area, as we were probably allowed to do by the fee that we got in for Gallagher, is a really smart bit of business that already looks as though it's gone really well for Rovers."

Blackburn have improved with signings

The additions of Makhtar Gueye and Yuki Ohashi have proven to be brilliant so far, with Gueye providing three assists in his first four Championship appearances.

Blackburn's new Japanese striker has been among the goals already, scoring twice, and is having a huge impact on the team.

Gueye will miss Rovers' next match against Bristol City after he was sent off against Burnley following two yellow cards. Nevertheless, Ohashi will be able to pick up the reigns and lead the line without any fears.

Gallagher's injury issues have not let up this season, and he picked up an issue during pre-season that his seen him miss the start of the campaign, and Blackburn fans will probably see themselves as the winners of the deal.