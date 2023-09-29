Blackburn Rovers have called Ewood Park home since 1890, with its record attendance coming on 2nd March 1929, where a crowd of 62,522 saw them take on local rivals Bolton Wanderers - the 17th highest record attendance across English Football.

While attendances in the home quarters of the stadium have dwindled in recent years since the club's exodus from the Premier League back in 2012, it represents a fun 'away day for a whole host of opposition fanbases, as the Darwen End which houses them can fill up to 4,000 people when a full allocation of the stand is presented, creating a strong atmosphere in the process.

This has been the case for a number of years, as all three stands barring the 'Riverside' end, located to the right of the away allocation were all modernised in the 1990s, in tandem with the club's rise at the time which saw them unexpectedly lift the Premier League title ahead of Manchester United in 1994/95, with local millionaire Jack Walker at the helm.

What is Ewood Park like at present?

Last season, the average gate at Ewood Park was around just half of the stadium's full capacity, with an estimated figure of 14,703 as per Transfermarkt.

However, the overall capacity of 31,367 makes it the eighth-biggest stadium in the Championship behind the likes of the King Power, CBS Arena, Cardiff City Stadium and Elland Road, and is roughly 17,000 seats smaller than the divisional high of Sunderland's Stadium of Light with a capacity of 48,707.

So far in the Championship this season, Blackburn have played host to West Bromwich Albion, Hull City, Middlesbrough and Sunderland, with the highest gate of those coming in the Black Cats' eventual 3-1 success on September 20th with a figure of 15,621.

Where are the best places to congregate pre-match at Ewood Park?

There are a number of different areas to congregate in the immediate vicinity of Blackburn's home ground.

A 'Fan Zone' has been created at the back of this stand, which allows entry for visiting supporters, as well as a number of pubs.

The closest of those to Ewood Park is the Fenhurst, which is part of the well known 'Hungry Horse' chain, situated approximately five minutes away from the visiting turnstiles on Bolton Road. It is important to note that the Fenhurst is known to fill quickly, with both home and away fans known to frequent as a result of its "family atmosphere".

The pub charges £5 for parking, the same price as nearby private car parks. The nearby Golden Cup on the same road, but going further from Ewood Park (approximately a 20-minute walk) is also recommended, but due to its smaller size is known to get rather crowded

There are also recommendations for "Uncle Jack's", which can be found on Branch Road and the Postal Order, owned by Wetherspoons, which is around the corner from Blackburn train station.

When is Blackburn Rovers' next home fixture?

Blackburn's next home game comes on Sunday as they take on Enzo Maresca's Leicester City side, in what is the first league meeting between the two clubs since a 1-1 draw at Ewood Park on 22nd March 2014.

Jon Dahl Tomasson's men will be hoping to replicate their more recent success against the Foxes, having won 2-1 at the King Power Stadium in February in the FA Cup Fifth Round.