Blackburn Rovers team news: The players set to miss Stoke City match

Blackburn Rovers will be looking to further strengthen their place in the Championship’s top six on Friday night, when they travel to the Bet365 Stadium to face Stoke City.

Having won their last five games in all competitions, Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side go into the weekend fourth in the table, seven points adrift of the automatic promotion places, and four clear of seventh placed Millwall.

Stoke meanwhile, are currently 16th in the table, 12 points adrift of the top six places, although they will be on a high following their 5-1 thrashing of Sunderland at the Stadium of Light this weekend.

This therefore, could be a tricky task for Rovers as they look for three more big points, especially given they will also be unable to call upon a number of important players for this game.

With that in mind, we’ve taken a look at the players Blackburn will be unable to call upon for that clash with Stoke this weekend, right here.

Thomas Kaminski

Having once again started the season as Blackburn’s first choice goalkeeper, Kaminski has been out of action since the end of January due to a knee problem.

While he is progressing with his recovery, it was confirmed last month after he had surgery on the issue, that he will not be back until after the March international break.

Daniel Ayala

The centre back was forced off at half time in Blackburn’s 1-0 win over Blackpool last month, with what was confirmed to be a hamstring injury.

Providing an update on that setback at the time, Tomasson revealed the Spaniard will be missing for eight weeks, meaning he is not in contention to feature against the Potters.

Scott Wharton

Another centre back who looks set to miss out against Stoke, is Scott Wharton, who suffered a recurrence of a calf issue in last month’s draw with West Brom.

The 25-year-old still looks to be a couple of week’s away from a return to action, meaning he is not going to play a part on Friday night.

Clinton Mola

It has been a frustrating period for Mola since he joined Blackburn on loan from Stuttgart on summer deadline day, with the versatile defender managing just six appearances for the Ewood Park club.

The 21-year-old is also struggling with an ankle injury at the minute, as such looks unlikely to return to action against Alex Neil’s side.

Sam Barnes

Rovers have had little luck when it comes to injuries at centre back this season, and Sam Barnes exemplifies that as much as any.

A promising pre-season had seen the 21-year-old look set to push for a first-team spot this season, only to suffer an ACL injury in August that looks set to keep him out for the rest of the campaign.

Adam Wharton

Like his aforementioned brother, Adam Wharton has been out of action for some time for the first-team, having found himself struggling with an ankle problem of late.

The 18-year-old has featured for the Under 21s recently, but Tomasson revealed recently that the midfielder has much more work to do in his recovery, so he looks unlikely to feature here.

Bradley Dack

Having forced his way back into the side as a key source of goals since the World Cup break, Dack now finds himself back on the sidelines due to fitness issues.

The attacker suffered a hamstring injury in the win at home to Swansea last month, ruling him out for several weeks, meaning he looks unlikely to return until after the March internationals.

Jack Vale

Blackburn have been dealt a further injury this week following an update on Jack Vale, who has two goals in 22 first-team appearances this season.

The striker played for the club’s Under 21s this week, and Tomasson has revealed in the build-up to Stoke game that he suffered an ankle injury in that match, that will keep him out for “a while”.