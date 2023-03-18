Blackburn Rovers are a side with plenty still left to play for this season.

Jon Dahl Tomasson's side are currently fifth in the Championship and right in the thick of the race for the play-off positions, and this weekend, they play for the chance to play at Wembley.

Indeed, Rovers have reached the FA Cup quarter-finals and will face fellow Championship side Sheffield United for a place in the semi-finals and the chance to play at the national stadium.

Ahead of the match, Blackburn Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson has been speaking to the media, revealing the latest team news regarding his side.

Latest Blackburn team news

A big boost for Blackburn ahead of this one is that Jon Dahl Tomasson revealed in his press conference that the club have no new injury concerns following their 2-1 victory over Reading on Wednesday night.

Indeed, in fact, they are set to have more players available, with Thomas Kaminski having returned to training on Thursday.

Jon Dahl Tomasson confirmed he would not start the match, but could be in line to be a part of the squad.

"No new injury concerns after Reading." Tomasson explained, via Blackburn club media.

"Thomas Kaminski trained with the squad for the first time on Thursday and maybe he can be around the team.

"We’ll wait and see, but he won’t be starting in goal."

Whilst no new injuries is obviously a bonus, it does of course, mean that some of the club's longer-term absentees are set to miss this one.

That means the club do in fact have a number of players missing from this one.

Experienced defender Daniel Ayala continues to miss out with a hamstring issue, for example, meanwhile, fellow defender Scott Wharton is likely to remain out with a calf issue.

Adam Wharton and Bradley Dack are the other notable Blackburn Rovers players likely to miss out with longer-term injuries, or having been injured prior to the Reading clash in midweek.

Last but not least, Huddersfield Town loanee Sorba Thomas is also unavailable due to being cup-tied having played for his parent club earlier in the competition.