Blackburn Rovers face a big clash on Friday afternoon in the race for a play-off place.

Norwich City visit Ewood Park, with just four points separating the two teams.

Victory for Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side could see them open up a sizable points gap in the battle for a top six finish.

Can Blackburn secure a play-off place?

Defeat to Birmingham City last time out meant Rovers suffered a setback in their promotion bid, but the Canaries were unable to capitalise as they earned a loss of their own against Sheffield United.

With just eight games remaining, opening up a seven point lead over David Wagner’s side could be enough to give Blackburn the breathing space they need to get over the line, albeit Coventry City and West Brom are also breathing down their necks.

Tomasson was missing key player Ben Brereton Diaz for last weekend’s clash with Birmingham City, but will be hoping for a more positive team news update for Friday’s affair with Norwich.

What is the latest team news for Blackburn Rovers?

In fact, the Dane has claimed that the Chile international will be raring to go for this weekend’s Easter fixture.

Brereton Diaz has 12 goals from 32 appearances in the Championship this season, proving a crucial part of the team’s promotion push.

His absence was keenly felt in the loss to the Blues, with Blackburn unable to register a goal of their own at St. Andrew’s.

Elsewhere in the side, Bradley Dack remains an injury concern with his fitness still not at 100 per cent.

The midfielder did compete for 60 minutes in an internal game earlier in the week, but has not yet returned to full fitness.

Dack made his return to league action in the loss to Birmingham in a 10-minute cameo, but is unlikely he will feature from the start on Friday.

Meanwhile, Daniel Ayala made his return to the grass this week as the defender continues his recovery from a hamstring injury.

But it is unlikely he will be ready to make a return to action against Norwich, with Jack Vale and Jake Batty also set to miss the big top six clash.

There are otherwise no fresh injury concerns for Blackburn, meaning there may just be one change in the offing for Rovers to allow Brereton Diaz back into the side in place of Tyrhys Dolan.