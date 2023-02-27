Blackburn Rovers team news: The players set to miss Leicester City FA Cup match on Tuesday

Blackburn Rovers will be looking to cause an upset in the FA Cup tomorrow evening when they head to the King Power Stadium to face Leicester City.

Rovers set up a showdown with the Foxes by eliminating Birmingham City from the competition last month via a replay.

Leicester meanwhile sealed a 1-0 victory over Walsall in the fourth round of the competition thanks to a goal from Kelechi Iheanacho.

Blackburn ought to be full of confidence heading into this fixture following their recent victories over Swansea City, Blackpool and Queens Park Rangers in the Championship.

As a result of this upturn in form, Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side have moved up to fourth in the league standings.

Whereas Tomasson is expected to turn to the likes of Sam Gallagher, Tyrhys Dolan and Aynsley Pears for inspiration in this fixture, there will be a number of players who will not be available for selection on Tuesday.

Here, we have decided to take a look at the individuals who will definitely miss Blackburn’s showdown with Leicester…

Bradley Dack

Bradley Dack is set to miss this clash due to a hamstring injury that he sustained during Blackburn’s clash with Swansea earlier this month.

Since the turn of the year, Dack has managed to provide five direct goal contributions for Rovers in all competitions and will be hoping to play a key role in the club’s push for a top-six finish in the Championship when he is fit enough to feature again.

Daniel Ayala

Daniel Ayala is also currently being forced to watch on from the sidelines as a result of an issue with his hamstring.

Tomasson confirmed before Blackburn’s clash with QPR that Ayala is set to be out of action for eight weeks as a result of this injury.

Sorba Thomas

Sorba Thomas will not be able to play for Blackburn tomorrow as he has already featured in this competition for Huddersfield Town.

Before joining Rovers on loan, Thomas started for the Terriers in their 3-1 defeat to Preston North End in the third round of the FA Cup.

Thomas Kaminski

Thomas Kaminski underwent surgery on a knee injury earlier this month and will not be ready to make his return to action tomorrow.

In the absence of Kaminski, Tomasson has opted to deploy Pears in the goalkeeping position in each of Blackburn’s last six league games.

Scott Wharton

Scott Wharton will also miss this fixture due to injury.

The defender has not featured for Blackburn since their draw with West Bromwich Albion.

Ben Brereton Diaz

Ben Brereton Diaz is not available for selection for this fixture due to the fact that he has picked up two yellow cards in the FA Cup this season and thus will now have to serve a one-match suspension.

The Chile international is expected to be included in Blackburn’s squad for their Championship clash with Sheffield United on Saturday.