Blackburn Rovers will be keen to get themselves back on track with a victory against Coventry City tomorrow evening.

Although draws against Huddersfield Town and Hull City have allowed them to gain two extra points, some would see that as four dropped in the promotion race and with that, Rovers will be desperate to utilise their home advantage and claim a win at Ewood Park.

Coventry's 3-0 away win at Queens Park Rangers last weekend shows the size of the assignment that Blackburn face - and will also have to contend with the pressure they are being placed under by those just outside of the relegation zone.

Although Norwich City's 5-1 defeat against Middlesbrough on Friday was a real positive for them, several teams are still in the play-off race at this stage and it's now up to Tomasson's men to ensure they are in the top six when the season ends.

With a game more to play than many of their league rivals, their destiny is in their own hands at this stage, but it remains to be seen whether they can cope under pressure, with Jon Dahl Tomasson having to contend with injuries too.

Going into tomorrow's clash against the Sky Blues, we take a look at those who will be unavailable and those who could make an appearance against Mark Robins' men.

Daniel Ayala

Although Ayala is scheduled to rejoin training this week, it would be difficult to see him being involved tomorrow evening due to the fact he's been out for a considerable amount of time.

He has been out of action for nearly two months with a hamstring setback and considering his injury record, Tomasson won't want to rush him back straight away if he doesn't have to.

His presence could be vital if Rovers reach the play-offs - and the Lancashire side will want to ensure that they have the ex-Middlesbrough defender at their disposal.

John Buckley

The midfielder is out for the rest of the season after sustaining a serious knee injury - and that's a massive shame considering this period of time could have been crucial for him in his quest to develop and fulfil his potential.

After missing out on the play-offs last term, he would have been desperate to right that wrong during the latter stages of this campaign, but he will be watching on from the sidelines.

Other potential Blackburn absentees

Bradley Dack should be back in training by now - but he's another player Tomasson won't want to rush back. Jack Vale was also absent for Saturday's game against Hull along with Sam Barnes.

The one big positive for Blackburn is the fact Sam Gallagher was back involved and was able to start against the Tigers, something that wasn't certain to happen.